Depending on who you ask, bigger may not always mean better, but in the world of superyacht designs, it does usually mean slower. However, this may soon change with Vanquish’s VQ115 Veloce, which the company has promised will be one of the fastest superyachts in the world more than 30 meters (about 98.5 feet) long.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO