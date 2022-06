ROSEBURG, Ore. - The City of Roseburg announced that the City Council issued a proclamation declaring June Pride Month in the city. The proclamation was made at the council's June 13 meeting. The City Council also discussed one or more work-study sessions to begin hearing and addressing concerns and safety issues of the LGBTQ+ community and to make meaningful changes to support inclusiveness and diversity without further dividing the Roseburg community as proposed by Mayor Larry Rich.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO