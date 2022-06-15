ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Little Free Library just for kids

By By LOLLI SHERRY Special to the Kent County News
 3 days ago
CHESTERTOWN — A Little Free Library that’s just the right size for our youngest readers is newly installed in the Good Seeds Garden at Henry Highland Garnet Elementary School on Calvert Street, Chestertown.

Susan Flanigan and Michael McDowell of Chestertown dedicated the little library during the school’s Arts in the Garden celebration Friday, June 3.

Like Little Free Libraries everywhere, this one invites anyone to have a look, take a book or leave one for someone else to discover and enjoy.

The Good Seeds Garden is a creative and beautifully designed native landscape conceived by a group of Garnet parents who recognized the need for both school beautification and a place for environmental teaching.

The Chestertown Garden Club, which was asked to participate, embraced the idea and brought it to fruition with an outpouring of donations and help from the community.

Once the garden plan was underway, husband-and-wife McDowell and Flanigan envisioned an outdoor library linked to its educational activities in memory of their son, 1st Lt. Conor McDowell, USMC (1995-2019).

“Conor loved reading books as a child and spent hours at the public library with his Dad,” Flanigan said.

“In keeping with the educational goals of the Good Seeds Garden we’d like to stock the Little Free Library with books related to nature, gardening, pollinators, earth science and the environment,” she said.

Donations of new and gently used books on those topics suitable for elementary school students would be very welcome, she added.

Anyone can just drop by and put their books in the library.

Construction of the little library was a labor of love for volunteers Ed Birkmire and his grandson Bjorn Birkmire, a former Garnet student.

If the enthusiastic response of the kids at the opening ceremony is any indication, this little library will need frequent restocking.

Little Free Library is a recent phenomenon, the idea of a Wisconsin man who simply wanted to honor his mother who loved to read. His idea spread so quickly it became a movement, and in a few years Little Free Library was an official nonprofit corporation.

Today there are more than 100,000 in the United States alone, and you can find several in Chestertown. Check out the world map on the Little Free Library’s webpage littlefreelibrary.org, which lists locations along with GPS coordinates.

Someday a young visitor to Chestertown just might drop by and choose a book you donated. You never know.

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

