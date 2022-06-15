ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,949 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday June 8, to Wednesday June 15, for a total of 797,782 cases. The state reported no...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Some clinics halting abortions while bracing for Roe's fall

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Abortion providers in some places where the procedure could be banned if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade are bracing for a ruling by halting scheduling for the procedure, transitioning staff to help patients travel to other states and creating networks of clinics that will span across regions of the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
Little Apple Post

Governor honors Kansas veterans at columbarium wall dedication

WINFIELD – Governor Laura Kelly joined the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs on Flag Da, to commemorate the expansion of the columbarium wall at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield. With this dedication and ribbon-cutting, the Winfield Cemetery will continue to be able to offer the columbarium wall option for internments that will last a decade or more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Little Apple Post

Heat advisory will be in effect Thursday

Cloud-Clay-Riley-Pottawatomie-Jackson-Jefferson-Ottawa-Dickinson-Geary-Morris-Wabaunsee-Shawnee-Douglas-Lyon-Osage-Franklin-Coffey-Anderson. Including the cities of Concordia, Clay Center, Manhattan, Wamego, St. Marys, Holton, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Grantville, Meriden, Nortonville, Minneapolis, Bennington, Abilene, Herington, Junction City, Council Grove,Alma, Eskridge, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Harveyville, Paxico, Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Osage City, Carbondale,Lyndon, Burlingame, Overbrook, Ottawa, Burlington, Lebo, and Garnett.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy