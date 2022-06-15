ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers introduces 5K walk/run to support park beautification

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers invites everyone to celebrate Independence Day with the inaugural “Run the Railyard” 5K walk/run kicking off at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2.

According to a press release, the event “provides a holiday weekend workout in Downtown Rogers’ beautiful city lakeside park.” Taking place on the paved Lake Atalanta Trails, this event is dog/child/stroller friendly, so the entire family is welcome. The Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers is hosting the Run the Railyard 5K walk/run to raise funds to support the club’s beautification efforts related to Downtown Rogers parks.

Happening in NWA: Pride with pups, Midnight Noir

This 3.5-mile run/walk will start and end at the Railyard Bike Park, 299 E Cherry Street, in Downtown Rogers. Specially designed race medals will be awarded to the first 150 finishers, and both first-place finishers in the men’s and women’s categories will receive a first-place trophy.

Runners and walkers will encounter “several moderate hills and valleys,” but Run the Railyard is primarily on concrete-paved trails, with a short 200-yard segment on gravel. The course begins at Railyard Bike Park, then follows the Frisco Springs Connector trail (concrete) down the hill to Lake Atalanta Park.

Participants will follow the paved trail through the tunnel and around Lake Atalanta for one counter-clockwise loop along the shoreline of the lake leading back up the paved trail to the finish line at the Railyard Bike Park.

More information is available here . You can also register for the event here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

