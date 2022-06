The right lane of southbound 355, starting 335 feet south of Marinelli Rd. until 500 feet north of Marinelli Rd on Rockville Pike will be closed beginning Wednesday, June 23 from 9am until 3pm on weekdays for a gas main replacement. The temporary closure is expected to be completed no later than July 29th. A letter, seen below, was sent by Washington Gas to the community regarding the repairs and lane closure.

