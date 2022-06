On May 28, 2022, Josephine County Sheriff Office Deputies conducted a welfare check in the 7800 block of Old Redwood Highway. They located two deceased persons inside their residence. They were identified as Marilyn Janson (81) and David Janson (60) both of Wilderville. The Oregon State Police Southwest Region Major Crimes Section were contacted to lead the investigation into their deaths. Investigators developed a suspect in the case and on June 8, 2022, arrested Timothy R. Olney (50) in the Bend area. Olney was transported back to Josephine County and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on the following charges: Murder I x 2, Unlawful Use of a Dangerous Weapon x 2 and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle x 1.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO