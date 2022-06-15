ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Gary Leif Navigation Center to Hold Ribbon Cutting Next Week

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Roseburg and the United Community Action Network are inviting the public to celebrate the opening of the Gary Leif Navigation Center next week. The ribbon-cutting and plaque-dedication for the center begins at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23rd at 948 Southeast Mill Street in Roseburg. An informational...

kqennewsradio.com

oregontoday.net

North Bend awarded $500,000 CDBG Grant, June 17

City of North Bend release – The City of North Bend was awarded a $500,000 grant to assist Coos County residents struggling to pay their rent, mortgage, or utilities. The funds come from the Oregon Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which the Business Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority administers. North Bend partnered with Coos County and chose to take a regional approach for the maximum of $500,000 by soliciting Intergovernmental Agreements from each of the local governments in the county. Grant dollars will be available for mortgage, rent and utility (gas and electricity, but exclude water and sewer) payments up to six months past due. The grant dollars will be administered by Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA), a private non-profit organization that provides cost-effective joint administration, leadership, and support for children’s programs and emergency services on the Southern Oregon Coast. Those eligible to receive the emergency rental, mortgage, and utility assistance must meet specific income and eligibility requirements. Applicant household information collected must remain confidential, used only to meet federal and state record keeping requirements, and withheld as applicable from disclosure. Beginning next week, potential applicants should visit ORCCA at 1855 Thomas Avenue in Coos Bay between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to apply for benefits. Mayor Jessica Engelke announced the grant at North Bend City Hall Thursday morning with ORCCA’s Executive Director (and Coos Bay City Councilor) Drew Farmer.
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CAMPING AVAILABLE AT RAINBOW PLAZA IN REEDSPORT

A limited number of campsites will be made available starting July 1st at Rainbow Plaza on Water Avenue in Reedsport, adjacent to the Umpqua River waterfront. A City of Reedsport release said the campsites are for dry camping only and do not offer the use of water and electricity. Public restroom facilities are nearby at the Rainbow Plaza Boat Launch during daylight hours.
REEDSPORT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG VA OUTPATIENT CLINICS WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY FOR HOLIDAY

Roseburg VA outpatient clinics will be closed on Monday in honor of Juneteenth. A release said June 19,1865 is when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were finally notified they were free from bondage, more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. While Juneteenth has been celebrated...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

UMPQUA PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT REDUCES FARES EFFECTIVE JULY FIRST

Umpqua Public Transportation District will reduce fares on all services effective July 1st. District General Manager Cheryl Cheas said, “At a time when the price of gas is rising at an astronomical rate, the increased cost of living hits our low-income and rural populations especially hard”. Cheas said the hope is to provide some measure of relief from the current level of inflation by cutting the price of riding a UTrans bus and Umpqua Rides services in half.
UMPQUA, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: What's being built near Home Depot in Grants Pass?

GRANTS PASS — News 10 viewer Julie asked, "Can you please tell me what’s being built on Mill St and F Street in Grants Pass. It’s adjacent to Home Depot." News 10 reached out to the Josephine County office and spoke with County Assessor Connie Roach. Roach...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NEW BUILDING PLANNED FOR ANDERSON MARKET, FUEL STATION BEING ADDED

A new building is planned for Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg. A site plan review application filed with the City of Roseburg said buildings totaling just over 6,100 square feet will eventually be demolished with new structures of nearly 3,400 square feet being constructed. Tom Rogers of...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MUCH OF THE PREVIOUSLY CLOSED 2021 WILDFIRE AREAS NOW OPEN

Much of the previously closed areas associated with the 2021 wildfires in the Umpqua National Forest are now open. Chris Bentley of the UNF said that includes a large area that was in the Jack Fire, Rough Patch Complex and Devil’s Knob Complex fires. Bentley said the new closure...
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.17.22

Pacific Power Vice President of Operations Allen Berreth talks about work to increase the resiliency of the electrical grid around wildfire season. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 6 17 22.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
cityofroseburg.org

Study underway for Diamond Lake Blvd.

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Work on a design plan to guide future growth and improvements on Diamond Lake Boulevard/ Oregon Route 138 East is underway in Roseburg after the City recently kicked off a joint project with the state and a consultant. The project’s goal is to create a design...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SPRING GARDEN TOUR IS SATURDAY

The League of Women Voters Umpqua Valley has its 2022 Spring Garden Tour this Saturday. It will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those taking part can tour six gardens while listening to live musicians and watching working artists. Tickets are $15. They are available at:. *My Coffee...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINSTON HAS RACE FOR MAYOR AND TWO COUNCIL POSITIONS

The City of Winston has announced that there will be a race for mayor and a race for councilor from each ward on the November General Election ballot. Candidates can go to www.winstoncity.org and click on the government tab for all the information needed. Positions and current occupants include:. *Mayor...
WINSTON, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 17

OHA report, June 16, 2022 – Cases: 1,583, 789,698 total; Deaths: 0 new, 7,721 total; Hospitalized: 303, one more than Wednesday. CHW report, June 16, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 357; Hospitalizations: 7; New deaths: 0, 154 total; Total cases: 11,538.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COVID-19 CLAIMS 3 LOCAL LIVES, CASES DOWN FOURTEEN PERCENT

COVID-19 has claimed three more local lives, with cases dropping fourteen percent in the past week. The Douglas County COVID-19 Weekly Recap said there were 211 cases of COVID-19 reported in the seven-day period ending Wednesday. Of those, 201 are people who have received positive test results and ten were presumptive.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK POLICE SEEKING HELP TO PURCHASE SUMMER FESTIVAL GIVEAWAYS

Myrtle Creek Police are seeking help from the public to help them purchase helmets, bicycles and first aid kits to giveaway during the Myrtle Creek Summer Festival. During the past few summers, MCPD was able to giveaway multiple bicycles, life jackets, and hundreds of helmets to local youth from around the area.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SOUTH DOUGLAS RODEO HAPPENING SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

The South Douglas Rodeo is happening Saturday and Sunday in Myrtle Creek. The 40th annual event on Father’s Day weekend starts with a rodeo breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The parade takes place at 11:00 a.m. with the rodeo kicking off at 1:00 p.m. It is being held at the Tri-City Horseman Arena.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR

