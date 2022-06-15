Resident complaints lead to woman’s arrest in Hurricane Ida scam

LAKE CHARLES, LA( WGNO ) – A Lake Charles Woman is in custody after reportedly scamming Hurricane Ida victims, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Tim Soignet, on June 13, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a woman in the Dularge community, who they said is responsible for scamming multiple Hurricane Ida victims.

Investigations revealed Terrebonne Detectives discovered a non-profit organization that was created in the days following the storm called Pastor’s Army, set up a distribution site at the old Dularge Elementary School, in the 1300 block of Bayou Dularge Road, to assist with recovery efforts.

The organization listed Foley as the coordinator and responsible for operations. Representatives in the non-profit said they received calls from residents regarding services.

The calls led to a financial review of records and an overall investigation into the organization, resulting in several financial discrepancies being found.

One instance was the discovery of large amounts of money being paid to Foley for house renovations that were never completed.

Detectives took Foley in for questions as they searched her home. She was later arrested on charges of Felony Theft over $5,000 and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Foley was given a $500,000 bond at the magistrate hearing and remains jailed on the charges.

This is an ongoing investigation and Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information is to call TPSO, (985)876-2500, or Crime Stoppers, 1(800)743-7433, and may become eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

