History was always going to be made this week in Brookline, Massachusetts. That was inevitable. However, the Boston faithful could not have envisioned a better leaderboard heading into the weekend at the 2022 U.S. Open. While defending champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy are firmly in contention sitting just one stroke off the lead, it is the name at the top which has the potential to produce a truly jaw-dropping moment come Sunday.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO