Arlington, TX

9 pitches, 3 Ks _ Astros twice immaculate against Rangers

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39wyUU_0gBxwi8t00
Astros Rangers Baseball Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero)

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Nine pitches, three strikeouts. Houston pitchers had two immaculate innings against the Texas Rangers.

Houston starter Luis Garcia retired the side in the second inning when he struck out Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller on nine consecutive pitches. Those were among nine strikeouts for the right-hander in his six innings.

When Phil Maton took over for Garcia on the mound to start the seventh inning, the reliever had his own immaculate inning — against the same three hitters. Maton struck out Lowe, Duran and Miller on nine pitches.

Astros and Rangers officials said it was the first time in MLB history to have two nine-pitch, three-strikeout innings in the same game — either both by one team, or each team recording one.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

