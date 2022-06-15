ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Body pulled from Cumberland River identified as Columbia man

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZHyj_0gBxwcqX00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released the identity of the man found dead in the Cumberland River Tuesday night .

Officials pulled the body of Joshua Cain McCormack, 35, of Columbia, from the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville.

Authorities originally responded to the 700 block of 1st Avenue North just after 7 p.m. following the reports of a body floating in the water.

READ MORE | Find the latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Once on scene, the Nashville Fire Department was able to confirm there was a victim in the water.

Crews were able to remove the body around 8:15 p.m.

Metro police also responded to the scene and took over operations after the body was retrieved.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Officials say there is no evidence of foul play. The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radio7media.com

Maury County Man Found Dead in Cumberland River

A MAURY COUNTY MAN WAS FOUND DEAD IN THE CUMBERLAND RIVER TUESDAY NIGHT NEAR DOWNTOWN NASHVILLE. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE NEAR 1ST AVENUE NORTH SHORTLY AFTER 7 PM. THE BODY WAS REMOVED AROUND 8:15. AUTHORITIES WERE ABLE TO IDENTIFY THE MALE AS 35-YEAR-OLD JOSHUA CAIN MCCORMACK OF COLUMBIA. THE BODY WAS SENT TO THE MEDICAL EXAMINER TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF DEATH.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, TN
Columbia, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cumberland River#Nexstar Media Inc
whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Man Killed In Clarksville Crash

An Oak Grove man was killed in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Ringgold Road in Clarksville Friday afternoon. Clarksville Police say a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja driven by 33-year-old Dwayne Marable was northbound when a 2016 Toyota Highlander that was southbound turned into his path causing the crash. Marable...
OAK GROVE, KY
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Kameron J Harter and 34-year-old Megan M Flohn dead, Michael Lutzweit injured in a crash (Nashville, TN)

33-year-old Kameron J Harter and 34-year-old Megan M Flohn dead, Michael Lutzweit injured in a crash (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Kameron J Harter, of Hendersonville, and 34-year-old Megan M Flohn, of Madison, as the victims who lost their lives and 28-year-old Michael Lutzweit as the man who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident that also injured another person on Tuesday afternoon in Nashville. The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on Old Hickory Boulevard near Pitts Avenue [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Motorcyclist killed on Fort Campbell Boulevard

On Friday evening, June 17, shortly after 7 p.m., a motorcyclist was killed in a wreck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Ringgold Road. Clarksville Police officials said Dwayne Marable, 33, of Oak Grove, Ky., who was riding a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, died at the scene. The...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy