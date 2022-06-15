Binghamton Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project

The City of Binghamton is looking to make its streets and sidewalks safer for pedestrians.

An $885,000 project is focusing on high-trafficked crosswalks across Binghamton.

The upgrades include new paint, signage, and handicap accessible curbs. For certain locations, crosswalks will become elevated, plus the addition on rapid-flashing signage.

There are twenty-one locations that will be receiving improvements.

The New York State Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration will cover $780,000 and the City will pay the difference. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall.

Here is a list of the locations that will be receiving work:

Bevier Street and Brownson Street intersection

UHS Binghamton General Hospital (two locations)

Clinton Street between Matis Street and Holland Avenue (three locations)

Riverside Drive and Chestnut Street intersection

West Middle School (six locations)

Woodrow Wilson Elementary School

East Middle School (three locations)

Vestal Avenue and Rush Avenue intersection

Hawley Street between Fayette Street and Stuyvesant Street (two locations)

Liberty Street and Pearne Street intersections

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.