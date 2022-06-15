ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuMvi_0gBxw1T100

The City of Binghamton is looking to make its streets and sidewalks safer for pedestrians.

An $885,000 project is focusing on high-trafficked crosswalks across Binghamton.

The upgrades include new paint, signage, and handicap accessible curbs. For certain locations, crosswalks will become elevated, plus the addition on rapid-flashing signage.

There are twenty-one locations that will be receiving improvements.
The New York State Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration will cover $780,000 and the City will pay the difference. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall.
Here is a list of the locations that will be receiving work:

  • Bevier Street and Brownson Street intersection
  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital (two locations)
  • Clinton Street between Matis Street and Holland Avenue (three locations)
  • Riverside Drive and Chestnut Street intersection
  • West Middle School (six locations)
  • Woodrow Wilson Elementary School
  • East Middle School (three locations)
  • Vestal Avenue and Rush Avenue intersection
  • Hawley Street between Fayette Street and Stuyvesant Street (two locations)
  • Liberty Street and Pearne Street intersections
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages Home Near Greater Binghamton Airport

Broome County Fire Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire June 17 at a home near the Greater Binghamton Airport in the Town of Maine that heavily damaged the house. The blaze at the last house on Airport Road before the airport was reported shortly at 2:38 p.m....
WETM 18 News

Early morning fire ravages Southside home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A fire broke out Saturday morning on Elmira’s Southside, leaving a large section of the house charred. Reports of a structure fire rang out sometime after 1 a.m. on Saturday on Chestnut Street in Elmira. Smoke filled the neighborhood as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze. One neighbor that lives […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

Road risks: Motorcycle fatalities increase during summer months

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Safety officials are sounding the alarm on motorcycle safety, reminding riders the risk they take when hitting the road. “They need to be cognizant and they need to slow down,” Elmira Traffic Safety Sgt. Chris Zelko said. “Things happen on the road very quickly.” The warning comes amid a serious crash […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Government
City
Stuyvesant, NY
Binghamton, NY
Traffic
WNBF News Radio 1290

Tractor Trailer Rollover on I81 in Whitney Point Spills Debris on Road

New York State Police are investigating an early morning tractor trailer rollover crash on Interstate 81 June 17 that is blamed for another crash immediately thereafter. Authorities were called to I81 North at mile marker 24 in Whitney Point shortly before 4 this morning with a rig on its side with some of material reportedly strewn across the highway. Another vehicle hit the debris and also crashed.
WHITNEY POINT, NY
96.1 The Eagle

New York State Man Injured After Hitting Deer on Motorcycle

Deer jumping out in front of a moving car or truck can be dangerous enough, but when you're on a motorcycle you have to take extra precaution. One New York state man was seriously injured and had to be airlifted by helicopter after hitting a deer Thursday, according to sources. The full extent of his injuries are not known. States such as New York with a lot of turns, hills, and secluded roads, plus lots of wildlife can be very hazardous to navigate.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chestnut Street#Signage#Urban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cat-Tastrophe in Owego Neighborhood

Residents in one Owego neighborhood say they have a cat problem as feral cats are coming from a nearby home, and little has been done to resolve it. For the past couple of months, residents in the neighborhood known as "The Flats" in Owego say they see more than a dozen cats roaming their streets daily. The cats will roam onto people's properties in their gardens and back yards. Residents say the cats seem to be coming from one property on Spruce Street.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County announces reopening of Lowman Crossover Bridge

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County has announced that the Lowman Crossover Bridge will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The bridge closed in late April 2021 and has seen multiple reopening delays that stemmed from supply chain issues. The Chemung County Executive’s office says that the restoration of the superstructure has “essentially resulted in […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Department of Public Works Issues Trash Pick-Up Reminder to Residents

The Johnson City Department of Public Works is issuing a reminder to all residents to have their trash and recycling at the curb by 6 a.m. Due to the ongoing construction on Wren Street, residents in the North Side Hills who have Friday morning garbage pickups are asked to have their trash ready to go no later than 6 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for early morning homicide

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and another is in custody after shots rang out in Elmira Saturday morning. According to Police, Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, was arrested following an incident around 3 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at 424 W. Clinton St. in Elmira. Calls came to police saying that gunshots were being […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Thunderstorms Knock Out Power, Flood Underpasses Throughout Twin Tiers

Emergency Services officials are reporting numerous trees, limbs and power lines down as a result of strong thunderstorms sweeping through the region at around 3 a.m. June 16. New York State Electric and Gas crews are scrambling to repair downed power lines and restore electric service to hundreds of customers in Broome and Chenango Counties with the list of areas affected by interruptions growing.
localsyr.com

UPDATE: Lane reopens, driver charged with DWI identified

UPDATE (6/16/22 3:30 p.m.) — State police say the right lane re-opened at 3:25 p.m. and traffic resumes as normal. Update (June 16 at 9:33 a.m.) — State police say that as of 9:20 a.m., the right lane still remains closed for guardrail repairs. State Troopers, Cortland County...
NewsChannel 36

Improvements coming to Village of Waverly's downtown

VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Improvements are coming to the Village of Waverly’s downtown. People in the community shared their ideas on enhancing the area. Today’s open house was about the future for the people in the Village of Waverly. MRB’s economic development team said the plans for downtown are nearly complete. MRB's Director of Economic Development, Michael N'dolo, said July 29, 2022, will most likely be the final date for the planning process.
WAVERLY, NY
WIBX 950

Pennsylvania Diamond Accused of Being Rough in Rome

A woman from the Keystone State is facing charges after an alleged domestic dispute earlier this morning. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that deputies were called to the Rome Motel at approximately 12:50am on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The motel is located at 8257 Turin Road. The initial call...
ROME, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy