Binghamton Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project
The City of Binghamton is looking to make its streets and sidewalks safer for pedestrians.
An $885,000 project is focusing on high-trafficked crosswalks across Binghamton.
The upgrades include new paint, signage, and handicap accessible curbs. For certain locations, crosswalks will become elevated, plus the addition on rapid-flashing signage.
There are twenty-one locations that will be receiving improvements.
The New York State Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration will cover $780,000 and the City will pay the difference. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall.
Here is a list of the locations that will be receiving work:
- Bevier Street and Brownson Street intersection
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital (two locations)
- Clinton Street between Matis Street and Holland Avenue (three locations)
- Riverside Drive and Chestnut Street intersection
- West Middle School (six locations)
- Woodrow Wilson Elementary School
- East Middle School (three locations)
- Vestal Avenue and Rush Avenue intersection
- Hawley Street between Fayette Street and Stuyvesant Street (two locations)
- Liberty Street and Pearne Street intersections
