BROOKLINE, Mass. — Collin Morikawa is a nice guy. Polite guy. Thoughtful, observant, humble. So it pains us to say the following: The man is not to be trusted. That is not an aspersion made lightly and one any gambler will second, for earlier in the week Morikawa told anyone who would listen that his game was in an uncomfortable spot. His go-to cut was not cutting, and he had no appetite for the draw. He understood what was happening—the face was closed at impact—but for the life of him he’s been unable to correct it.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO