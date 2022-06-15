ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC11 Eyewitness News

6-year-old girl gets past locked gate, drowns in neighbor's pool

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

A 6-year-old North Carolina girl drowned in her neighbor's above-ground pool Saturday.

The pool was in a Gastonia backyard that was secured by a locked pool gate.

However, investigators said Za'myah Judge stacked several chairs against that gate so she could climb over it and get into the water. The girl's younger brother said he saw her get into the water; he ran to get help when she got into the water but didn't resurface.

"I never even knew this man had a pool next door," Judge's mother said in an interview with local ABC affiliate WSOC. "Why? Why? She still had her whole life ahead of her; she was 6 years old. She was pure; she was innocent."

Judge's mother said Za'myah slipped away while she was cleaning up the house and getting things ready to take her children to a community pool.

"No one will ever take her place and life will never be the same without her," she said.

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Eight-year-old boy dies after getting ‘wedged between a washer and dryer’ while playing hide and seek

An eight-year-old boy from Texas died after being trapped between a washing machine and dryer while playing hide and seek at his relative’s home in Georgia, police said.Wrangler Hendrix was discovered “wedged between a washer and dryer” by his family on Friday while playing with his cousins in Coolidge, Georgia, said Captain Tim Watkins, from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.Wrangler is believed to have died from positional asphyxiation, the law enforcement official told People magazine.An official autopsy is expected to be performed on Wednesday.Deputies responded to a call at the home at around 6.15pm on Friday, around 5-10 minutes after...
COOLIDGE, GA
SCDNReports

North Carolina Child Drowns in Pool

North Carolina Child Drowns in PoolSCDN Photo Archive. A 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead after drowning in a backyard pool in North Carolina. The girl, identified as Za’myah Judge, drowned in a pool. Despite life-saving efforts from both her family and emergency responders, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy