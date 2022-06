Robby Starbuck will run as a write-in candidate in the August Republican primary for the open 5th Congressional District, according to the Davidson County Election Commission. Starbuck (whose real last name is Newsom) was kicked off the GOP ballot by state party leaders, who determined he was not a “bona fide” Republican because he had not voted in three of the past four Republican primaries in Tennessee. Starbuck, a music video producer and conservative media personality, moved from California to Franklin in 2019.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO