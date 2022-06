In Michigan’s still-young but expanding wine industry, there’s always room for people who want to try something new, challenge the norm and push boundaries. Include BOS Wine among those innovators. New to the state’s flourishing wine scene, with a tasting room far off the beaten trail, BOS Wine offers customers something entirely new: A menu that highlights both Michigan and California wines, as well as seated tastings (so far, a fairly new practice at tourist-driven wineries) at its location in Elk Rapids.

ELK RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO