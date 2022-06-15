ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Chelmsford Man Charged With 1988 Homicide Of 11-Year-Old Girl In Massachusetts

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago
Essex County Superior Court Photo Credit: Google Maps

A former Chelmsford man was charged in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old girl nearly 34 years ago, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., age 74, is facing multiple murder charges in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay, from Salem, NH, the office reports.

Melissa was found stabbed dead and run over by a freight car on railroad tracks at the Boston & Maine freight terminal in Lawrence on Sept. 12, 1988, according to the Eagle Tribune. She was reported missing only a day prior.

McClendon, who is from Bremen, Alabama, was arrested in connection with the homicide in April, NBCBoston reports.

The case will be transferred to Essex County Superior Court after McClendon was indicted by a Essex County Grand Jury on Wednesday, June 15. He is expected to be arraigned in Salem Superior Court in July, the office reports. He remains held without bail.

