North Charleston, SC

Park Circle renovation to include area’s first all-inclusive playground

By Riley Benson
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s Park Circle is set to get a new look as part of a $20 million upgrade including the addition of an all-inclusive park. The project is called Park Circle Reimagined and it will bring a full makeover to the park originally designed more than a hundred years ago.

“People can come and gather, get their exercise, walk through the park, and be the beauty of that and watch these kids enjoy each other and enjoy life,” says North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. “That’s what it’s all about.”

City officials broke ground on the multi-million project Wednesday morning. The reimagined park will feature athletic fields, a playground, space for a farmers market, cultural arts center, and more. The goal for city leaders is to provide a one-of-a-kind option for those visiting the park.

“This is an opportunity to reach out to the next generations coming,” says Mayor Summey.

The vision is to build a new and improved Park Circle from the ground up. Mayor Summey says the improvements are long overdue to the city’s most centrally-located park, used for several events throughout the year.

“We’ve served the generations of the past, now we have to serve the generations of the future,” says Mayor Summey.

The park will feature many new options such as a community building, event space, walking trails, and more. Leaders are adding an all-inclusive playground and ballpark to provide a place where all can visit.

“As well as recreational programming, entertainment with the open areas and it’s also going to have a little outdoor theater as well,” says Mayor Summey. “But the biggest thing we’re doing is this new all-inclusive playground area.”

The project has been under consideration by city leaders for some time, but serious plans began at the beginning of the year. The $20 million project will be funded through a city bond and final designs are expected to be unveiled soon.

Construction is estimated to take roughly 12 to 16 months. Officials are hoping to have the new park opened by the fall of 2023.

