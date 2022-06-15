ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake Beach, IL

Illinois father allegedly drowned three young children in bathtub

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2padnU_0gBxteic00

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — An Illinois father allegedly drowned his three young children in a bathtub before placing them in a bed on Monday, leaving a note for his wife.

The Round Lake Beach Police Department said they were contacted on Monday just before 2 p.m. for a wellness check at a home. When they arrived, they found three children dead inside the home. The children were later identified as 2-year-old Gideon, 2-year-old Cassidy and 5-year-old Bryant, according to WGN-TV.

“I cannot fathom the pain this family is going through right now,” Rivera said at a press conference on Tuesday.

WBBM said the children’s mother was the one who called the police to do the wellness check on the children, who were visiting their father, Jason Karels, 35. The mother was planning to pick the children up for a doctor’s visit. Both parents shared custody of the children, according to WBBM.

Karels was not home when the bodies were found. His car was spotted hours later by Illinois State Police which led to a multiple highway chase, according to WBBM. Karels crashed into a wooded area, ending the chase.

WBBM said that Karels admitted to killing his children and attempted multiple suicide attempts but failed. He was taken to the hospital, according to WGN-TV.

Karels was released from the hospital on Tuesday and taken to jail. He has been charged with three counts of murder and could face additional charges, WBBM said.

On Wednesday, his bond was set to $10 million, according to police.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Beginning July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

5 people shot in Chicago parking lot, police say

CHICAGO — Five people were wounded Friday night when a gunman opened fire in a Chicago parking lot, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Lake Meadows neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, WLS-TV reported. According to the Chicago Police Department, a group of people was standing in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man called 911 to report slow service at restaurant in Richmond, court docs allege

A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly calling 911 to complain about a restaurant’s slow food service in Richmond and asking for the police to respond. Benjamin M. Albor, 61, of the 8600 block of Route 12 in Richmond, was charged with false report to a public safety agency, a Class A misdemeanor. A criminal […] The post Man called 911 to report slow service at restaurant in Richmond, court docs allege appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
RICHMOND, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man allegedly pushed concrete construction cylinder into police officer in Marengo

A Marengo man was arrested after he allegedly shoved a concrete construction cylinder into a police officer, striking him in Marengo, court records show. Robert S. Castiglia, 57, of the 300 block of Dietz Street in Marengo, was charged with one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. A criminal […] The post Man allegedly pushed concrete construction cylinder into police officer in Marengo appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MARENGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 6, dies after Sunday crash on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old Rockford boy has died, four days after a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, which also left his mother and six other children injured.David Sanders was injured when his mother's 2003 GMC Yukon hit the left wall along the tollway near Milepost 61 in Hoffman Estates, then veered across the road into a ditch, and rolled over around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.Sanders was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Sanders' mother and six other children were injured in the crash, and were taken to various hospitals. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Round Lake Beach, IL
Round Lake Beach, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Office manager charged with stealing over $25,000 from business near Lake Villa

An office manager at a business near Lake Villa has been charged with money laundering and continuing a financial crime enterprise after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the business, police said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after taking a financial crime report last year, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy […] The post Office manager charged with stealing over $25,000 from business near Lake Villa appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
LAKE VILLA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 40, shot and killed in Roseland

CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The 40-year-old was riding in a car when someone opened fire around 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of South State Street, police said. She was shot in the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Injustice Watch

Hundreds more Black Chicagoans are pleading guilty to gun-possession charges. Here’s one possible reason why.

This story is the first in a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. In March 2020, Doryion Booker was putting in extra hours driving for Uber to save up for his wife’s birthday present. The day before her birthday, a Chicago police officer pulled him over on the West Side for not having proper lighting over his license plate.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bathtub#Illinois State Police#Violent Crime#Wgn Tv#Wbbm
WSPY NEWS

Aurora teen gets 12 years in prison

17-year-old Christian O. Capuchino of Aurora is pleading guilty to the offense of aggravated battery with a firearm; a Class X felony. Capuchino and a co-defendant were passengers in a white Hyundai driven by a second co-defendant in the near east side in Aurora around 3:15 pm on November 29, 2020. Capuchino and the first co-defendant left the car, each armed with a handgun and fired dozens of gunshots at the victim, according to Kane County Prosecutors. They returned to the car and left.
AURORA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Vehicle fled from police in Richmond minutes before it caused fatal crash on Route 173 in Fox Lake

The vehicle that caused a fatal multiple-vehicle crash on Route 173 in Fox Lake last weekend had fled from police in Richmond minutes before the crash, authorities said. A Richmond police officer observed a red Saturn coupe committing several traffic violations, including lane use, safety zone and turn signal violations, at around 7:45 p.m. June […] The post Vehicle fled from police in Richmond minutes before it caused fatal crash on Route 173 in Fox Lake appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
FOX LAKE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Police report fatal traffic crash, seek witnesses

Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the fatal crash on Plainfield/Naperville Road are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit Division at (630) 305-5477. (PN file photos are used to help flag online reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Drive carefully. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Another family scammed after logging into Cook County court hearing on Zoom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Families keep getting ripped off when they log on to Cook County court hearings through Zoom. Loved ones think they're paying to get inmates released from custody, only to discover con artists have scammed them out of thousands of dollars. Some of those who have been duped told CBS 2's Jermont Terry what they want done. Scam victims want some accountability from those here at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. They can't understand how scammers are still able to log on and rip people off.In one recent case, scammers posed as an assistant state's attorney. "It's hurtful. It's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police seize guns in traffic stops

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Rockford Police announced the arrests of five young men, all 20-years-old and younger, and confiscated loaded handguns during multiple traffic stops this week. According to police, Quantavius Fletcher, 20, was pulled over on Wednesday, June 15th at 6:30 p.m. in the area of Buckbee and Seminary Street. Fletcher was […]
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Homeowner holds burglar at gunpoint after awakening to find him inside home in Ingleside

A homeowner held a burglary suspect at gunpoint after finding him inside their home next to their baby’s bedroom in Ingleside Thursday morning, police and prosecutors said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:10 a.m. Thursday to the 25800 block of West Marquette Drive in Ingleside for a burglary in progress. Lake County Sheriff’s […] The post Homeowner holds burglar at gunpoint after awakening to find him inside home in Ingleside appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
INGLESIDE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man allegedly disarmed police officer, used taser on officer during attempted arrest in Round Lake Park

A 19-year-old man allegedly disarmed a police officer and tasered the officer with his own taser during an attempted arrest in Round Lake Park, prosecutors said. Moises Ocana-Manon, 19, of the 100 block of Fairlawn Drive in Round Lake Park, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, […] The post Man allegedly disarmed police officer, used taser on officer during attempted arrest in Round Lake Park appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ROUND LAKE PARK, IL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
105K+
Followers
109K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy