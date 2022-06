Authorities identified 56-year-old Jorge Ramirez, from Kennewick, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision early Friday morning in Pasco. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place on I-182 near 4th Ave at 2 AM. According to the investigation reports, Ramirez was driving a pickup truck eastbound when he failed to maintain control of the vehicle and hit the guardrail.

PASCO, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO