‘Insolvent’ property insurer headed to receivership
WINKNEWS.com
3 days ago
TALLAHASSEE (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA) Saddled with financial losses and lacking reinsurance for this year’s hurricane season, another Florida property-insurance company is headed toward receivership. The Florida Department of Financial Services late Monday filed a petition in Leon County circuit court to be appointed as a receiver for Southern...
The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. was served with 3,881 lawsuits during the first four months of 2022, as its number of customers continued soaring. The average of 970 lawsuits a month was about 11.5 percent more than the average of 870 lawsuits a month
TALLAHASSEE - Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10 through Thursday, slightly lower than the 74,401 reported cases the previous week. Those numbers are the highest totals during the past 10 weeks. For example, the state had 15,604 reported cases during the week that started April 8 and 20,784 cases the following week, according to the Department of Health data. The numbers of cases have increased as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. The report Friday also showed that at least 75,096 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since early 2020.
It appears that the City of Tallahassee’s marketing efforts of available land around the Tallahassee Airport is about to bear fruit. The agenda for next week’s city commission meeting has two items that seeks approval from elected officials to allow city staff to commence negotiations with private companies that are proposing a $145 million in […]
"I'm not the only one scared about it - I think everyone else is scared about not having the coverage," those were the words of Sofia Dheming, a homeowner impacted by Lighthouse Excalibur after they recently folded coverage in Louisiana.
After years of legislative battles about the issue, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces a decision about whether to approve revamping the state’s alimony laws. The Legislature on Friday sent a contentious alimony bill (SB 1796) to DeSantis, along with numerous other bills that passed during the
Inflation is making it tough to plan summer vacations. And Floridians are skipping out in order to save money. A Gulfshore Business poll found about 60% of people surveyed are staying put this summer but would consider a staycation close to home. CBS News’ travel editor Peter Greenberg said inflation...
Tackling the adverse effects being felt in Florida. Governor DeSantis on June 17Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 17 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis briefed press in Northern Florida, addressing what he referred to as "Biden's Border Crisis". The press conference was intended to discuss what the governor sees as clear and present dangers for Floridians if the existing southern border crisis continues to unfold as it has, lately.
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/SB 254 – Religious Institutions (co-introduced by Sen. Keith Perry) SB 288 – Electronic Dissemination of Commercial Recordings and Audio Visual Works. SB 406...
HCA Florida Capital Hospital announces new board member. HCA Florida Capital Hospital recently announced that Florida State University’s Dean & Professor of the College of Nursing, Jing Wang, Ph.D., MPH, MSN, R.N., FAAN, has joined the Board of Trustees. Wang earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing, Master of...
TALLAHASSEE - An appeals court Friday tossed out a temporary injunction that would have blocked the use of a congressional redistricting plan that Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through the Legislature in April.The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal was expected: The panel had earlier placed a stay on the temporary injunction, describing it as "patently unlawful."Friday's decision also came on the final day of a formal qualifying period for this year's elections. Candidates qualified under the DeSantis-backed plan, which could increase the number of Republicans in the state's congressional delegation from 16 to 20, based...
The loss of homeowners insurance is a growing crisis in Florida and if you are not affected yet, you may soon be. 78,000 homeowners insurance policyholders are losing their coverage because Southern Fidelity Insurance will be liquidated. It’s the fourth Florida insurance provider to fail this year and the first...
Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10...
How she and her husband thought this would be overlooked is beyond me. Read on. A Florida woman has been found guilty of three counts of mail fraud and one count of conspiring to defraud the United States with respect to tax claims. Joyce O.
MIAMI (AP) Florida is the only state that hasn’t preordered COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers in anticipation of their final approval by the federal government. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he wouldn’t facilitate their distribution but that they’ll be available to those who want them. White House...
Buying a first home in today's economic environment can be a challenge. Generally, home prices in the United States were up nearly 19% overall from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022. Some geographic areas have had even sharper increases.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a measure that will allow cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own, according to information posted on the Senate website. The bill (HB 105) builds on a 2002 constitutional amendment that prohibited smoking
ATLANTA – The State of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County have partnered together in purchasing more than 1,100-acres. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the purchase of a more than 1,100-acre economic development site in partnership between the State of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County.
Utility customers in some parts of North Florida could see their monthly electric bills increase in August. That’s due to fuel costs for power plants that are higher than expected. The Florida Public Utilities Company filed a proposal Tuesday at the state Public Service Commission, seeking to pass along...
Comments / 0