‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’s Natasha Lopez Teases Charisse’s ‘Emotional, Exciting & Beautiful’ Final Scene In Finale

The sixth and final episode of The Time Traveler’s Wife premieres on HBO on June 19th and star Natasha Lopez, who plays the no-nonsense, no-filter Charisse, spilled some details on the finale! “Watch out for Charisse’s final scene,” she teased in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “It’s going to be very emotional and exciting and beautiful.” The synopsis for the finale hints that Henry struggles as his wedding day to Clare approaches, and we can only wonder what Charisse has to say about the big event!

Natasha Lopez. (Sam Ortiz)

“When I read her lines, I just really understood Stephen’s writing. I’m just such a Charisse. I would totally do this to my best friend,” Natasha recalled. “I just understood it from a deeper level because I think I can relate to her, more specifically in my early 20s, which is this character. I am this person with my best friends. I have been this person many times. And it just clicked for me.”

“The most important thing for me was that Stephen has been such a fan of the book for many years and that really shows in the work,” Natasha added about the comparisons between the TV series, and the film and book of the same premise. “Maybe the show allows for a more dramatic approach where we can really look at what makes these two stay together? Why do they choose each other every day? Where’s the relationship? Why do we stay? We get to dive in deep to all those nooks and crannies of ‘Why?'”

Natasha revealed that she had decided to quit acting before landing the role of Charisse in The Time Traveler’s Wife. “Back in November 2020 I had told my closest people that I was going to quit acting because I couldn’t do it anymore. I had a breakdown… I looked over my contract with my agent, who I love so much, and it said April, and so I said I’m going to give it a go until April, and whatever happens, happens,” she remembered. “The day I got the callback for Charisse was on March 31, and the day I got the part was April 2.” She confirmed she will definitely be continuing her career following the success of the Rose Leslie and Theo James-led series.

Tune in to the finale of The Time Traveler’s Wife on HBO on Sunday, June 19th at 9 PM ET.