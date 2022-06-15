ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency Company To Pay Iowa $943K For Selling Unregistered Securities

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — A cryptocurrency company has agreed to pay Iowa 943-thousand dollars for selling unregistered securities. BlockFi is also accused of misrepresenting the level of risk associated with its product. The company agreed to the settlement without admitting or denying allegations from the Securities and Exchange Commission. BlockFi agrees to pay 50-million dollars to the S-E-C and another 50-million to 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U-S Virgin Islands.

