Alton, IL

Riverfront Commission to meet this month, may discuss creating "Port of Alton"

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of the local tourism bureau sees the cruise ship industry as a growing player in the local tourism picture. American Cruise Lines and American Queen Voyages are already gearing up for stops in the city later this...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

 

advantagenews.com

Grafton Mayor talks tourism

Tourism has been the economic driver in Grafton for decades, and the mayor says he’s hoping this summer will be a busy one. Flooding and the pandemic ate away at revenues in recent years, but with a second summer free of such challenges, the mood appears to be positive.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

County nixes two zoning requests, OK’s five

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board acted on seven separate zoning requests at Wednesday's regular meeting, denying two and approving five. A request to keep bees, goats and double the allowed number of chickens on residential property; and to place a mobile home in the 1900 block of Roberta Drive in Granite City were denied by the full board, upholding previous decisions by the Building and Zoning Committee.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
nextstl.com

June 28, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is June 28th. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Food truck fees vote postponed

Talk by the Madison County board lowering its food truck permit fees will resume in July. The proposal to drop the amount from $375 to $175 was met with varying degrees of support, with others on the board against it, and not necessarily along party lines. The vote was postponed until the July meeting.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Alton, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Alton, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
FOX2now.com

City of East St. Louis Celebrates 618 Day and Juneteenth

The City of East St. Louis, IL is celebrating 618 Day and Juneteenth at city hall. City of East St. Louis Celebrates 618 Day and Juneteenth. Call against gun violence returns to East St. Louis. Group rallies for Juneteenth and cleans up MLK Drive. See 5 planets align this month…...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton hosts Juneteenth events on Saturday

Saturday is the observation of Juneteenth in Alton: a commemoration of the message being delivered to the final group of slaves in Texas more than 150 years ago. In Alton, the inaugural Juneteenth “Freedom Ride” will take off from the city’s Henry Street parking lot and wind its way to James Killion Park at Salu tomorrow morning. A series of temporary road closures for that event have been approved.
ALTON, IL
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Viking Cruises#Cruise Ship#American Cruise Lines
tncontentexchange.com

Photos: Time is winding down on St. Louis area clock repair shop

After 33 years of business on Brentwood Boulevard, Robert Good, 66, is retiring. His shop, Clockmaster Inc., will shut its doors at the end of July, leaving a growing hole in local businesses doing complex clock and watch repair. Photos by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Sugarfire Smokehouse to open new location in Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Mo. — Sugarfire Smokehouse will open a new location this fall, in Arnold. The new location is the 16th addition to the barbecue restaurant chain across the country. It's the second location for existing Sugarfire franchisees Gregg Medeiros, Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, who opened a Sugarfire in O'Fallon, Illinois, in 2017. It will be the eighth location in Missouri, where Sugarfire Smokehouse was founded, according to a statement from Sugarfire.
ARNOLD, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

St. Louis passes $1.2 billion budget, receives $498 million in ARPA funds

(The Center Square) – City of St. Louis employees will get raises, retention payments and more paid family leave when its fiscal year begins July 1. Alderman passed and Mayor Tishaura Jones approved the city’s $1.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2023 on Thursday. The budget calls for $12 million in salary adjustments, giving most employees salary increases of approximately 4.5%. Employees who qualify also will receive a $2,000 retention bonus.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Scott Credit Union completes acquisition of Tempo Bank

Edwardsville-based Scott Credit Union said Friday that it has completed the planned purchase of Sugar Creek Financial Corp., the holding company for Tempo Bank in Clinton County. Scott Credit Union executed the transaction whereby SCU has purchased all of the assets, and assumed all of the liabilities (including all of...
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Storms cause power outages and tree damage for region

Ameren Illinois and Missouri are dealing with power outages following that line of storms this morning. More than 12-thousand Ameren Illinois customers were without electricity this morning in Madison, Jersey, Greene, Macoupin, Calhoun, and St. Clair counties. Crews are responding to those areas in the hopes of getting the power back on as soon as possible.
MADISON, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Commerce Bank Hosts Topping Out Ceremony for Commerce Bank Tower

Commerce Bank hosted a topping out ceremony today to commemorate the final beam placement on the Commerce Bank Tower at the corner of Forsyth Boulevard and North Meramec. John Kemper, president and chief executive officer, Commerce Bancshares; Missouri State Senator Brian Williams; Jason Hall, chief executive officer, Greater St. Louis; Robert Tomaso, office managing partner, Husch Blackwell; and Chuck Kim, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Commerce Bank; provided remarks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Davis speaks on gas prices

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) visited the Wood River Refinery on Friday. It was a backdrop of sorts, as Davis said he would like to see more fuel being generated on American soil. He says that likely will not happen with the current policies in place, put there by the Biden Administration.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
KSDK

Sit Means Sit St. Louis now under new ownership

Chase McDowell has brought the Sit Means Sit Franchise to St. Louis. Sit Means Sit is the largest U.S. based dog training company and has over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada. They are attention based, balanced trainers that work with any age, any breed and any problem dog.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Peter Louis Spano Jr.

Peter Louis Spano Jr was born 2/16/1956 in Alton to Peter Spano Sr and Helen Spano (new Barnes). He passed with his son and daughter by his side on 6/5/2022 in Alton.   Preceded in death by his parents Peter and Helen and sister Donna Manns.   Survived by his son Philip Kaylor, daughter Nicole Ezeagu, granddaughter Sophia Kumagai, grandsons Julius and Nico Ezeagu, sister Marie Spano and brother Louis Spano, many nieces and nephews, and his Chesapeake Retriever “Nut”.  Pete served in the US Army at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville Alabama as well as attended Devry University in Kansas City, MO. He was a proud retired member of Labor Local 338.   Pete was known by his family and friends as a loyal and caring father, grandfather, uncle, and the energy for every event. He enjoyed riding his Kawasaki motorcycle in a herd of his buddies on Harleys. He loved MIZZOU football and basketball, as well as Cardinal’s baseball and Blue’s hockey. Pete always had a great story to tell and he was the star of many told about him.    Pete will best be remembered by his family and friends as the dad, grandpa, brother, and uncle that always made sure that his people knew how much he loved them and how proud he was of them.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Storm causes extensive damage early Friday

ALTON - With summer officially just a few days away, a storm blew through the area around 5 a.m. Friday downing trees, power lines and utility poles across Madison County. Firefighters everywhere were scrambling to cover the calls that began just a few minutes after 5 a.m. There were temporary power outages, and some lasting hours, as lines went down and service was interrupted sparking automatic fire and burglary alarms. One alarm was at Alton Square Drive but no problems were found there. Wind blew down part of a tree and snapped a power pole off in the 600 block of E. 16th Street in Alton. Tree limbs blocked the 2800 block of College Avenue and the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
ALTON, IL

