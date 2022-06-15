Riverfront Commission to meet this month, may discuss creating "Port of Alton"

Peter Louis Spano Jr was born 2/16/1956 in Alton to Peter Spano Sr and Helen Spano (new Barnes). He passed with his son and daughter by his side on 6/5/2022 in Alton. Preceded in death by his parents Peter and Helen and sister Donna Manns. Survived by his son Philip Kaylor, daughter Nicole Ezeagu, granddaughter Sophia Kumagai, grandsons Julius and Nico Ezeagu, sister Marie Spano and brother Louis Spano, many nieces and nephews, and his Chesapeake Retriever “Nut”. Pete served in the US Army at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville Alabama as well as attended Devry University in Kansas City, MO. He was a proud retired member of Labor Local 338. Pete was known by his family and friends as a loyal and caring father, grandfather, uncle, and the energy for every event. He enjoyed riding his Kawasaki motorcycle in a herd of his buddies on Harleys. He loved MIZZOU football and basketball, as well as Cardinal’s baseball and Blue’s hockey. Pete always had a great story to tell and he was the star of many told about him. Pete will best be remembered by his family and friends as the dad, grandpa, brother, and uncle that always made sure that his people knew how much he loved them and how proud he was of them.

