WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 10 new COVID cases

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
The Cole County Health Department reported 10 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The county added two new cases on Monday and eight new cases on Tuesday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in June

According to the dashboard update, there have been 17,758 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or staff on Tuesday.

The district is reporting no active cases in a student and one active case in a staff member.

The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 10 new COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

