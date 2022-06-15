ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

 3 days ago
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,949 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday June 8, to Wednesday June 15, for a total of 797,782 cases. The state reported no...

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

