Waveland, MS

Qualifying begins today for Waveland's election

By Cassandra Favre, Staff Writer
Sea Coast Echo
 3 days ago

Qualifying begins today, June 15, for Waveland’s general election for the offices of mayor and aldermen for Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4. The candidate qualifying paperwork is now available at city hall in the city clerk’s office. City Clerk Tammy Fayard said party...

www.seacoastecho.com

Mississippi Press

Column: Pascagoula has a FEMA problem

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Pascagoula has the strongest industrial base in Mississippi. It’s a hard-earned and enviable economic development position. Meanwhile, Pascagoula has a FEMA problem; a government-inflicted wound undermining the community. It’s a challenging dichotomy of issues. On the one hand, this area is the “Silicon Valley of...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Bay voted second 'Best Coastal Small Town' in U.S.

USA Today on Friday announced the winners of its annual Best Coastal Small Town contest, and this year, the top two selections were on the Mississippi Gulf Coast — Bay St. Louis ranked number two, and Ocean Springs took first place. “The quaint seaside town of Bay St. Louis...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi approves Aqua Suites development

The Biloxi City Council has approved plans for the Biloxi Aqua Suites hotel near a residential area. The hotel will be located at 1252 Beach Boulevard and will feature 48 upscale rooms geared to couples. It also will have a rooftop pool and other water features, as well as a landscaped courtyard.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Waveland mayor carries out his duties despite needing a kidney transplant

Waveland mayor carries out his duties despite needing a kidney transplant
WAVELAND, MS
wxxv25.com

Miss Gulf Coast Katelyn Perry heads off to Miss Mississippi

Miss Gulf Coast, Katelyn Perry of Gulfport, is heading to Vicksburg to compete in the Miss Mississippi competition. The competition is scheduled for 8 p.m. June 25 at the Vicksburg Convention Center. Perry and 30 other women will be taking part in a week’s worth of events leading up to...
GULFPORT, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Waveland P.D. arrests 7 adults, one teen in drug bust

Officers of the Waveland Police Department on Friday shut down what Chief Mike Prendergast called a “drug house” on Meadow Lane, arresting seven adults and one juvenile, and confiscating “multiple bags of suspected methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia.”. “Waveland Narcotics Agents and the Criminal Investigations Division executed...
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Katelyn Perry eyes Miss Mississippi 2022 Pageant

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Living the dream, one pageant at a time. Gulfport’s Katelyn Perry is getting ready to take a shot at the Miss Mississippi title next week in Vicksburg. “The goal is always go and do the best I can, but a few extra scholarship dollars and...
GULFPORT, MS
#Election Local
saltwatersportsman.com

763-Pound Blue Marlin Wins $631,000 Purse in Mississippi Tournament

The crew of the “It Just Takes Time” wins the contest for the third year in a row with an impressive blue. Many other boats collected big checks, with 56 blue marlin, eight white marlin and three sailfish caught off Biloxi. It was June 11 in the closing...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Carjacking in Ocean Springs; screwdriver used as weapon, police say

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Police say what started as friends getting together ended with a carjacking and a police chase from Ocean Springs to Biloxi. Police say the 20-year-old victim met with two teenage friends, both 16 years old, at a home on Elliott Street Thursday night, when the teens pulled a screwdriver on the victim, forcing him inside his own car before they began driving through Ocean Springs.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDSU

Firefighter identified as man killed in Mandeville shooting

The St. Tammany coroner has identified a man killed in a shooting in Mandeville earlier this week. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dupre Street on Sunday night. According to the coroner, Alec Mulvihill, 29, was identified as the person killed in the shooting. Family...
MANDEVILLE, LA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
WTOK-TV

Kemper County charges man with ‘enticement of a child‘

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest involving a man asking for sexual content from children. Sheriff James Moore said Kailon Bartholomew has been charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct, but more charges could follow. Moore...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

The state's oldest golf course is about to be transformed into a subdivision

The state's oldest golf course is about to be transformed into a subdivision
BILOXI, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crossroads, or 8 miles east of Bogalusa, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bogalusa and Crossroads. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Muralist spreads magic on the Gulf Coast one wall at a time

Large-scale public art murals are a must-see in the Magnolia State and appear to be everywhere, especially on chic boutiques and trendy cafés. It is a way for local creators to showcase artistic talent in public spaces by designing a scene or idea and then using walls, buildings, ceilings, and sidewalks as canvasses.
BILOXI, MS
NOLA.com

Mississippi man ejected from vehicle in fatal Slidell crash

Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Slidell that left a 56-year-old man dead late Wednesday night. State troopers say Kenneth White of Pearlington, Mississippi, was driving westbound on Interstate 10 about two miles east of the I-59 interchange when his Ford veered off the road to the right and overturned multiple times, ultimately crashing into a tree. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Bogalusa police arrest 3 after robbery attempt escalates into a murder

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating after a robbery turned into a murder Wednesday morning. According to police, Freddie McGowan, 46, of Bogalusa, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Travis Davis, 50. Police were called to an apartment on Second Avenue around 7...
BOGALUSA, LA

