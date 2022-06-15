Qualifying begins today for Waveland's election

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crossroads, or 8 miles east of Bogalusa, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bogalusa and Crossroads. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
