SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you notice more motorcycles on the streets of Springfield this weekend, there’s a reason for it. The BMW Motorcycle Owners of America are celebrating their 50th anniversary by hosting their national rally in Springfield. Started in 1972 by five friends who shared the same passion for BMW cycles, the group now counts over 32,000 members, and around 5,500 attendees are expected for their national get-together at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. The BMW MOA has members in all 50 states plus 10 Canadian provinces and seven continents.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO