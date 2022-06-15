Need help using a computer? Sign up for a free workshop!
Residents looking to learn more about computers and how to get online can visit eight participating rec centers for free, digital skills workshops. Each location offers a safe and welcoming environment for people to learn how to use technology and connect online.
The City is working in partnership with Beyond Literacy to provide workshops that include:
- Computer basics
- Career prep: Resumé help and online job search for beginners
- Typing practice: Learn to use a computer keyboard
- Password protection: How to keep your digital information safe
- How to use email (for example: Gmail, Yahoo and Hotmail)
- Social media for beginners: Understanding Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
All workshops are free and accessible to Philadelphia residents. They are being offered at the following locations:
- Athletic Recreation Center, 1400 N. 26th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19121
- Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center, 2551 N 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA, 19132
- Christy Recreation Center, 728 S. 55th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19143
- Francisville Recreation Center, 1737-39 Francis St., Philadelphia, PA, 19121
- Happy Hollow Playground, 4800 Wayne Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19144
- Kingsessing Recreation Center, 4901 Kingsessing Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19143
- Roosevelt Playground, 6455 Walker St., Philadelphia, PA, 19135
- Rumph Recreation Center, 100-70 E. Johnson St., Philadelphia, PA, 19144
To find a rec center nearest you and sign up for a workshop, call 215-474-1235.
