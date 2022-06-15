Need help using a computer? Sign up for a free workshop!

Residents looking to learn more about computers and how to get online can visit eight participating rec centers for free, digital skills workshops. Each location offers a safe and welcoming environment for people to learn how to use technology and connect online.

The City is working in partnership with Beyond Literacy to provide workshops that include:

Computer basics

Career prep: Resumé help and online job search for beginners

Typing practice: Learn to use a computer keyboard

Password protection: How to keep your digital information safe

How to use email (for example: Gmail, Yahoo and Hotmail)

Social media for beginners: Understanding Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

All workshops are free and accessible to Philadelphia residents. They are being offered at the following locations:

Athletic Recreation Center, 1400 N. 26th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19121

Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center, 2551 N 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA, 19132

Christy Recreation Center, 728 S. 55th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19143

Francisville Recreation Center, 1737-39 Francis St., Philadelphia, PA, 19121

Happy Hollow Playground, 4800 Wayne Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19144

Kingsessing Recreation Center, 4901 Kingsessing Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19143

Roosevelt Playground, 6455 Walker St., Philadelphia, PA, 19135

Rumph Recreation Center, 100-70 E. Johnson St., Philadelphia, PA, 19144

To find a rec center nearest you and sign up for a workshop, call 215-474-1235.