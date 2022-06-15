Need help using a computer? Sign up for a free workshop!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Victoria Addison
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 3 days ago
Residents looking to learn more about computers and how to get online can visit eight participating rec centers for free, digital skills workshops. Each location offers a safe and welcoming environment for people to learn how to use technology and connect online.

The City is working in partnership with Beyond Literacy to provide workshops that include:

  • Computer basics
  • Career prep: Resumé help and online job search for beginners
  • Typing practice: Learn to use a computer keyboard
  • Password protection: How to keep your digital information safe
  • How to use email (for example: Gmail, Yahoo and Hotmail)
  • Social media for beginners: Understanding Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

All workshops are free and accessible to Philadelphia residents. They are being offered at the following locations:

To find a rec center nearest you and sign up for a workshop, call 215-474-1235.

