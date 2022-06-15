ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

AAPI Voters In Nevada Talk Economy, Inflation; Gun Legislation Moves Through Congress

By Kelsey Snell
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of those elections, NPR held discussions with Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters in the Nevada about their concerns and priorities ahead...

www.npr.org

Comments / 1

8 News Now

Nevada senators call for swift classification of new federal wildland firefighter job

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada senators Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev, and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, are urging the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to implement a wildland firefighter job classification. On Friday, the Nevada senators joined Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif, in a letter to OPM calling for them to swiftly implement provisions in the Infrastructure Investment and […]
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada high court hears fast-track school voucher appeal

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada Supreme Court justices asked pointed questions about a fast-track appeal of a school vouchers ballot measure that a state court judge rejected for hiding the huge effect it would have on the state budget. An attorney representing initiative proponent Education Freedom PAC conceded Thursday that...
NEVADA STATE
kunr.org

Nevada election volunteers talk vigilance and civic responsibility

In rural Washoe Valley, poll worker Catherine Oakley was pleasantly surprised by the community’s investment in the midterm primary. It was her first time working an election. "Personally, I think it’s great, just to be in a democracy and be able to voice your opinion," said Oakley. "Especially when...
NEVADA STATE
Mesquite Local News

Cortez Masto Visits Mesquite to Join the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Nevada State Convention, Thanks Veterans for Their Service

On June 17, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) visited Mesquite and joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Nevada State Convention, where she thanked Nevada veterans for their service and outlined her longstanding commitment to supporting the Silver State’s veteran communities. She also highlighted the recent passage of the PACT Act, which she helped pass through the Senate with bipartisan support this week.
MESQUITE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states, including Nevada

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Northern California pair repeatedly impersonated federal law enforcement officers as part of a nationwide scheme in which they smuggled drugs nationwide. A federal grand jury in Sacramento on Thursday indicted Quinten Moody and Myra Minks. They’re accused of shipping marijuana from...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California lawmaker proposes requiring gun owners to be insured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Taking a nod from the city of San Jose, a California lawmaker on Thursday introduced a bill that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If enacted, SB 505, introduced by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley), would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Nevada Republicans pick Adam Laxalt, Joe Lombardo, election denier to challenge Democratic incumbents

Nevada Republicans picked the more moderate candidate in Tuesday's primary for governor and U.S. Senate, but opted for election fraud conspiracist Jim Marchant to challenge Democrat Cisco Aguilar for a shot to run Nevada elections as secretary of state. Most of the big races are expected to be competitive in November due to a political environment seen favorable to Republicans.
NEVADA STATE
thefallonpost.org

The Annual Pony Express Re-Ride Streaks Through Nevada

The logistics alone are staggering – 1,900 miles through eight states with 750 riders posted every two to three miles, riding their piece of the original 1861 trail. Horses, people, radio operators, maps, the media, and most important – the mochila. Every June the National Pony Express Re-ride...
FALLON, NV
US News and World Report

Nevada GOP Picks Vegas Lawyer to Try to Unseat Democratic AG

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A right-wing lawyer who represented a church in a legal battle over Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions has earned a chance to try to unseat the Democratic attorney general in November. Sigal Chattah beat another Las Vegas lawyer, Tisha Black, in Tuesday’s GOP primary. She’ll face...
NEVADA STATE
NPR

'On Juneteenth' historian examines the hope and hostility toward emancipation

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Sunday marks the holiday of Juneteenth, commemorating the day the abolition of slavery was announced in Texas on June 19, 1865. Texas was the last state to free enslaved people. Juneteenth is now a national holiday, observed just a couple of weeks before July 4, which celebrates America gaining its independence while enslaved people remained in bondage. Our guest, Annette Gordon-Reed, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Harvard professor who's written a book called "On Juneteenth." It's part history, part memoir. She's from east Texas, and she's a historian of slavery and the early American republic. Her other books include "Thomas Jefferson And Sally Hemings: An American Controversy" and "The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family." She also edited the book "Race On Trial: Law And Justice In American History." Terry Gross spoke with Annette Gordon-Reed last year, when her book was published.
TEXAS STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Political science professor looks at primary results

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Perhaps the biggest trend of note from the Nevada Primary was the low voter turnout. Despite the fact our state had its first post-COVID automatic mail-in voting contest; it appears neither Democrats nor Republicans were flocking to their mailboxes or the polls. “There was no activity...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
thenevadaindependent.com

Nevada is betting on a low-carbon future

Nevada's solar economy is already one of the largest in the country, providing thousands of jobs and 15 percent of our electricity. The state and its utility companies are investing billions in a grid modernization project, Greenlink Nevada, connecting all of the state’s renewable energy sources together. Electric vehicles are also on the rise.
NEVADA STATE

