Truck Driver Killed At Conley Terminal In Boston, Reports Say

Authorities are looking for answers after a Newburyport Fire Department's Marine Unit vessel suspiciously sank while docked on the Merrimack River. A person walking in the area told Newburyport Police they saw the boat partially submerged while docked at Cashman Park around 4 a.m. on Friday, June 17, Newburyport Fire said.
Webster Police were on the scene of a possible death investigation in the early morning hours of Friday, June 17, authorities and unconfirmed reports said. The investigation was launched after a body was found at the Webster Commons Plaza on East Main Street, according to police and unconfirmed reports. Police...
A couple from Massachusetts is being held without bail after they were arrested for carrying drugs in front of their two children in New Hampshire, authorities said. Lisbran Antonio Lopez, age 31, of Lynn, and Chrismarlyn M. Suazo, age 28, of Malden, were arrested for allegedly distributing various illegal substances in Salem, NH, on Tuesday, June 14, Salem Police said.
The Worcester Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who walked out of St. Vincent's Hospital and "might be confused," the department said on Facebook. Tina Holbein was said to have walked out of the hospital toward Major Taylor Boulevard on Thursday, June 16, police...
A Boston Police officer was arraigned in an off-duty domestic violence assault on Monday, June 13, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. Andrew Blake was arrested on a charge of assault and battery on a household or family member in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 11, Hayden said.
Two Massachusetts residents have pleaded guilty to their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and heroin. Cintia Franco, age 34, and Amauris Antonio Rosario Garcia, also known as “Animal,” age 39, both of Worcester, each pleaded guilty this week to:. Conspiracy to distribute and to possess...
One of the youngest participants on Season 14 of America Ninja Warrior is a Massachusetts resident, but he is using the competition to pay homage to his native Guatemala. Jacob Arnstein wanted to compete on Ninja since he was about five years old and started training for the competition when he was nine. The now 15-year-old freshman at Blue Hills Regional Technical School in Canton says there are two things that fuel his competitiveness.
