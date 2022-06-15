ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck Driver Killed At Conley Terminal In Boston, Reports Say

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago

A truck driver has died at the Conley Container Terminal in the Seaport District of Boston on Wednesday, June 15, WHDH reports .

The driver died while working for a trucking company, the outlet reports citing Massport officials.

No other information was released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

Click here to read the full story from WHDH

