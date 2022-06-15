Man Admits To Fatally Shooting Albany Grocery Worker

Jhajuan Sabb Photo Credit: Albany County DA/Google Maps street view

The man accused of gunning down a Capital District grocery worker has confessed to the killing.

Rensselaer County resident Jhajuan Sabb, age 22, of Troy, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault charges Tuesday, June 14, in the death of Sharaf Addailam.

The 35-year-old was killed May 21, 2021 in Albany’s West Hill neighborhood when Sabb fired a handgun toward a group of people standing outside of Mr. Sam Food Market on First Street, according to the Albany County District Attorney.

Four other people were injured in the shooting.

Sabb is expected to get 35 years in prison when he’s sentenced Friday, Aug. 19. He’ll also have to complete five years of post-release supervision.

Addailam had just walked to the store after attending a prayer service at a mosque three blocks away, according to friends.

His wife was pregnant with their fourth child at the time of his death.

A GoFundMe campaign to help Addailam’s wife and children had raised more than $62,000 as of Wednesday, June 15.

