ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks rallied after Powell says big rate hikes will be less common

By Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9JRc_0gBxrBO500

Stocks were initially mixed as investors digested the Fed's pivotal decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, the biggest rate hike since 1994.

But after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that the rate hike was "an unusually large one" and he "doesn't expect moves of this size to be common" stocks shot up.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 303 points higher, or 1%. And the S&P 500, which fell into a bear market earlier this week, closed 54 points higher or 1.5%. While the Nasdaq Composite closed 270 points higher, or 2.5%. Yields on 10-year Treasury notes fell by more than 170 basis points as investors bought more bonds driving the price up. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

WHY DID THE FED HIKE RATES?: Federal Reserve increases key interest rate by 0.75% in biggest hike since 1994

FED RATE IMPACT: How faster, bigger Fed rate hikes affect credit card, mortgage, savings rates and stocks

Crypto crash

Cryptocurrency prices continued to sink, and bitcoin dropped as low as $20,087.90, nearly 71% below its record of $68,990.90 set late last year. It was down 2.2% at $21,652 in afternoon trading, according to CoinDesk.

Its tumble has worsened as investors ramp up their expectations for how aggressively the Fed will move on interest rates.

Fed provides more clarity on rate hikes

Before Friday's Consumer Price Index revealed that inflation hadn't peaked in April, the Fed was widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points. But that tone quickly shifted on Monday, when more economists began to predict a 75 basis point hike.

Powell said that inflation, once again, "surprised" the central bank "to the upside" which merited a heftier rate hike than it had planned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qLrgx_0gBxrBO500
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Drew Angerer, Getty Images

"It took a while, but Jerome Powell finally got the memo on inflation," said David Russell, VP of market intelligence at TradeStation Group. "The good news is that Wednesday's Fed announcement reduces uncertainty, which the market hates. The bad news is that we still have several big rate hikes ahead of us and little clear evidence yet of inflation cooling off," he wrote in a note published after the Fed decision.

MILD RECESSION?: Some top economists say a recession is growing more likely

DEFINITION OF RECESSION: What is a recession in the economy and when will it hit?

But the pressing question for the economic outlook is how long it will take and how much pain will Americans have to endure to see inflation move closer to the Fed's 2% target?

Powell said he's prepared to do another 75 basis point hike next month and reiterated his desire to achieve "a soft landing", meaning that inflation cools off without damaging other parts of the economy like employment in the process.

The economy is still largely holding up amid a red-hot job market, but it has shown some signs of distress recently. A preliminary reading on consumer sentiment last week, for example, sank to its lowest reading on record due in large part to high gasoline prices.

"The longer it takes the Fed to bring inflation to heel, the odds of achieving a soft landing become incrementally more challenging, since a more aggressive tightening may incite macroeconomic risks that result from an increasingly restrictive posture," Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede wrote in a note.

WHAT'S AHEAD?: Stagflation vs recession: What's the difference? Which is worse?

HEDGING BETS: Fear the Fed's rate raise? Savers can fight back with these 9.6% inflation-proof US bonds

Tim Holland, chief Investment officer at Orion Advisor Solutions worries the Fed will move too fast to hike interest rates, which would put more downward pressure on markets put "the economy at risk of recession.”

The Associated Press contributed to this piece

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stocks rallied after Powell says big rate hikes will be less common

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Stock#Consumer Price Index#Treasury#Fed
Motley Fool

Here's What a Recession Could Do to the Housing Market

Trends are already showing signs of a housing market deceleration. A recession would simply speed up the rate of which demand and prices cool. Home prices would likely fall, but not dramatically, and not in every market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

What Retirees Need to Do in a Bear Market

It’s easy to ride out stock market highs and lows when you’re still working. After all, the common advice for managing your 401(k) in a down market is standard: Just wait it out. The average bear market — usually defined as a dip in securities of 20% or more from recent highs — can last 13 months from growth peak to bottoming out and bounce back to breakeven at around 27 months. If you’re in your 40s or 50s, the best move is to take a deep breath, brew some herbal tea and be patient.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for June 16, 2022: Rates Continue to Climb

Some closely followed mortgage rates crept higher today. There was significant growth in the interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages and 15-year mortgages. We also saw a rise in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been consistently going up since the start of this year, and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

What should you do with your money to prepare for a recession?

Soaring inflation, painfully high gas prices, and fear of a looming recession have many Americans worrying about their financial security. "If you have inflation and a recession combined together, it's a whole different beast," said Sam Zimmerman, CEO of Sagewell Financial, a banking company geared toward seniors. "This is a time for action. The quicker you move, the more agency you have in reducing the impact of a recession."
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

A housing market reset has become 'a bit more than that': Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

S&P 500 Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through the Downturn

The S&P 500 has fallen 21% from its high, putting the broad-based index in bear market territory. The S&P 500 has weathered 10 bear markets since 1950, and each one has been a buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
CBS News

U.S. stocks bounce back after sharp drop on economic concerns

U.S. stocks rebounded Friday morning after tumbling the prior day on fears that economic activity would be curtailed by interest rate hikes to cool inflation. After turning tail on Thursday, benchmark indexes rose in early morning trading. As of 9:47 EST on Friday, the Dow rose 94 points, or 0.3%, to stand at 30,021. The S&P 500 climbed 22 points, or 59%, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 117 points, or 1%.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

U.S. Mortgage Interest Rates Jump to Highest Level Since 2008

(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan climbed to its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and purchase applications were down more than 15% from last year, Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) data showed on Wednesday. Still, more homebuyers sought properties compared to a...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Exxon, Chevron, and Phillips 66 Shares Plunged on Friday

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of ExxonMobil (XOM -5.77%), Chevron...
STOCKS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

506K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy