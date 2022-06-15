Sterling Man, 31, Faces Multiple Child Porn Charges: Police

A 31-year-old Loudoun County man tricked people into sending him nude photos of themselves and then extorted them afterward, authorities said.

A grand jury indicted Shane L. Pearson of Sterling this week following a lengthy investigation, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. According to a report, two people said they sent nude photos of themselves to an unknown person they met on an app. That person was Pearson, who demanded they send more nude photos, money, or sexual favors, or he would put their photos online, the Sheriff's Offices said.

Detectives said some of the victims were children. Deputies didn't say when these alleged incidents happened. Though, they did say he met some of them in person.

Officials charged Pearson with two counts each of soliciting someone under the age of 15 online, producing child pornography featuring children under the age of 15, possession of child porn, one count of extortion, and five counts of intimidation, police said.

Deputies arrested Pearson Tuesday, June 14, and placed him in the Loudoun County Adult Detention. He was being held without bond, the Sheriff's Office said.