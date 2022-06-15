Meigs’ Baker earns regional honor from TOSS

Meigs County Schools Director Clint Baker has been named one of eight regional winners for school superintendent of the year for 2022 by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS).

TOSS is a membership association for Tennessee’s school superintendents and directors of schools.

Baker stated that his initial thoughts upon receiving the honor was surprise.

“I don’t feel worthy of this honor,” he expressed. “This is a reflection of all of my staff here at the central office and the efforts of everyone in the schools. It is a reflection of everybody and that is the way that we look at it.”

He believes this is a “great reflection” of the Meigs County School System.

“Being a leader I am the one who deals with these kinda of things, but this is a reflection of everyone who works for us,” he stated. “I’m so thankful to have such a great faculty and staff throughout the system and this is all for them.”

Baker noted that he never suspected he would be named a regional winner for superintendent of the year.

“It was a surprise for sure,” he expressed. “I think this is well deserved for our system, not for me. Education has become a very hard job for teachers, principals, administrators and staff so all of this is a win for us all. This could have been any of the directors around here as they are all deserving of it.”

The selection process for the regional winners is peer elected by other superintendents through eight different regions throughout the state.

“Each region nominates somebody among their fellow directors and in our region there are 14 school districts,” he noted. “So we each got to nominate somebody within our region.”

An overall superintendent of the year will be selected from among the eight regional winners around September.

“I have just completed four years as Meigs County Schools director and I have been in education for 32 years,” Baker said. “I started in 1990 in Meigs County. I have been a special education teacher and done several different areas in that. I have been an athletic director, baseball coach, football coach, principal of the high school — which is what I did previously — and the last four years I have been director.”

He believes his career has taught him to take things as they arrive.

“Just take things one day at a time,” he expressed. “Let the Lord lead you in whatever that day holds.”

Baker hopes the Meigs County School System will be able to continue to make improvements towards the betterment of its students and staff as they move forward.

“We want to keep our students and staff at the top,” Baker said. “We need to make sure that we are doing things to benefit the kids and help make our staff’s job easier.”