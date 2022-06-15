What to know before buying fireworks

Betty Frances Andrews, 98, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Guardian Healthcare. She was born January 30,1924 in Grafton; the daughter of the late Fred and Lilly (Hardesty) Keener. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald R. Andrews, Sr.; her son, Donald R. Andrews, Jr. and his wife, Irene Bennett Andrews; her grandson, Raymond D. Michael; her brothers, Billy (Bill) Keener and his wife, Ella Keener of Naples, Fl., Fred (Bud) Keener, of Va., and Larry (Butch) Keener. Betty was survived by her devoted daughter, Joyce Andrews Michael, of Fairmont; her grandchildren, Judith D. Michael of Fairmont, Erica L. Michael of Point Marion, Pa., Elizabeth A. Hicks and her husband, Brad Hicks of Ingram, Pa., Kelly Andrews Stiles and her husband, Chris Stiles of Avon Lake, Oh. She was also survived by and six great grandchildren, Tyler Stiles, Maddie Stiles, Max Stiles, Brendan Hicks, Karigan Hicks, Ozzmond Michael; and one sister-in-law, Jeanie Keener, wife of Fred (Bud) Keener. Betty graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1942. She worked in various capacities during her working career. Before marriage, she worked at the Westinghouse Plant in Fairmont. Later, she worked for Garvin’s Dairy Co. distributing product samples in various stores. After assisting with the raising of 4 of her grandchildren for 16 years and experiencing the “empty nest syndrome”, she went to work for the Marion County Historical Society at the Marion County Museum, for about 19 years, giving tours and various other Museum activities until her retirement at 95 years of age in 2019. During her 98 years, she kept busy with different organizations. She was a Girl Scout Leader; A lifetime Member of the Pythian Sisters Hope Temple 71, where she held every state and local office, at least once; was a lifetime Member of the Santha’s; and a member the Fairmont Homemakers. In her leisure time, she thoroughly enjoyed gardening, travel, bird watching, and her family. Flowers are appreciated, but memorial contributions may be made to a local charity of your choice in her memory is preferred. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Reverend Wesley Dobbs, officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO