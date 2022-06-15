ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

What to know before buying fireworks

By WDTV News Staff, Chris Farha
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fireworks season is upon us, but before you go buy them there are a few things you should know. From how to enjoy them safely. To how much extra they’ll cost you this year. With the 4th of July right around the corner, many...

Fairmont celebrates Juneteenth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Juneteenth Jubilee was held Saturday in Fairmont. Many local small businesses were set up to sell their products and services. There were plenty of food, activities, and just a great way for people to engage. The event ran all day. Owner of Full Circle Detailing,...
Fire at WVU’s Armstrong Hall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia University classroom building was damaged in a Friday afternoon fire. The fire was reported at Armstrong Hall at just before 3 p.m. WVU sent out an alert at about 3:15 p.m. that the fire was out. Firefighters from Morgantown and Granville were on...
WVU’s Armstrong Hall closed to the public after fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Fire Department was able to put out a fire at West Virginia University’s Armstrong Hall in about 20 minutes Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. WVU University Relations said there were visible flames on the roof of the building when it was reported. No classes were being […]
Bridgeport, WV
20K fans expected at High Point Raceway this weekend

MT. MORRIS, Pa. (WBOY) — One of the biggest motocross races in the world will be held just north of Morgantown this weekend. High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania held warm-ups Friday for its 45th annual pro motocross circuit race that takes place Saturday. The race is the fourth of 12 races on the circuit. […]
Greater Morgantown Heart Walk held at Mylan Park

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Greater Morgantown Heart Walk was held Saturday morning at the Aquatic Center and Track at Mylan Park. Saturday was the first day of the 2022 grater Morgantown Heart Walk. It’s the first time the walk was held in person in 3 years. The...
Incident shuts down portion of I-79

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have confirmed there was an incident involving state police and other law enforcement officials along I-79 at the Weston interchange. The incident happened at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Crews from our sister station, WDTV, are at the scene gathering information. The northbound...
Husband and wife win WV Governor’s Service Award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A husband and wife were honored at the Governor’s Service Awards, held on June 16, for their service to the community around the Morgantown area. Dr. Jerry Carr Jr. and Nicole Wilson-Carr will receive an award based off of their work with WVU Medicine, giving out COVID-19 tests and doing service […]
Man killed on WVa interstate identified as Pennsylvania man

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A gunman who was fatally shot by police on an interstate highway in northern West Virginia after he wounded a sheriff’s deputy has been identified as a Pennsylvania man, state police said. Matthew Brevosky, 38, of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, was killed by law enforcement Thursday...
Almost Heaven BBQ Bash kicks off 2022 event

ROANOKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Barbeque Masters from multiple states competed in Lewis County for the Almost Heaven BBQ Bash. It was the seventh year of holding the festival with multiple barbeque competitions, including pork, chicken, ribs, brisket and turkey. They had over 30 teams and even more vendors participating on...
This is Why Wheeling’s Juneteenth Celebration is Held at Market Plaza

This weekend, Wheeling will come together as a community to celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth, a word created from the combination of June and nineteenth, represents the day (June 19, 1865) when the last members of the enslaved population were freed by executive decree upholding the Emancipation Proclamation. While the Emancipation Proclamation was issued two years prior, its enforcement relied on the advancement of the Union Army. The surrender by confederate general Robert E. Lee two months prior had effectively ended the Civil War, but it took union soldiers until June 19 to retake control of the southern states and ensure that enslaved individuals were freed. Galveston, Texas was the last stop. Thus, Juneteenth is observed annually as a day of both independence and remembrance.
Girls State donates to Wreaths Across America

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High school juniors who attended Mounatineer Girls State at Davis and Elkins college last week gave a donation to a local veterans group. A check for over twenty-two hundred dollars was presented to Wreaths Across America. The goal of “Wreaths Across America” is to “remember...honor and...
I-79 ramp in Marion County to be closed for 3 days

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week for three days as crews continue the interstate widening project. The ramp closure will be on I-79 northbound at Kingmont Road, exit 133, beginning at 12 a.m. on Monday, June 20. The closure...
Betty Frances Andrews

Betty Frances Andrews, 98, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Guardian Healthcare. She was born January 30,1924 in Grafton; the daughter of the late Fred and Lilly (Hardesty) Keener. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald R. Andrews, Sr.; her son, Donald R. Andrews, Jr. and his wife, Irene Bennett Andrews; her grandson, Raymond D. Michael; her brothers, Billy (Bill) Keener and his wife, Ella Keener of Naples, Fl., Fred (Bud) Keener, of Va., and Larry (Butch) Keener. Betty was survived by her devoted daughter, Joyce Andrews Michael, of Fairmont; her grandchildren, Judith D. Michael of Fairmont, Erica L. Michael of Point Marion, Pa., Elizabeth A. Hicks and her husband, Brad Hicks of Ingram, Pa., Kelly Andrews Stiles and her husband, Chris Stiles of Avon Lake, Oh. She was also survived by and six great grandchildren, Tyler Stiles, Maddie Stiles, Max Stiles, Brendan Hicks, Karigan Hicks, Ozzmond Michael; and one sister-in-law, Jeanie Keener, wife of Fred (Bud) Keener. Betty graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1942. She worked in various capacities during her working career. Before marriage, she worked at the Westinghouse Plant in Fairmont. Later, she worked for Garvin’s Dairy Co. distributing product samples in various stores. After assisting with the raising of 4 of her grandchildren for 16 years and experiencing the “empty nest syndrome”, she went to work for the Marion County Historical Society at the Marion County Museum, for about 19 years, giving tours and various other Museum activities until her retirement at 95 years of age in 2019. During her 98 years, she kept busy with different organizations. She was a Girl Scout Leader; A lifetime Member of the Pythian Sisters Hope Temple 71, where she held every state and local office, at least once; was a lifetime Member of the Santha’s; and a member the Fairmont Homemakers. In her leisure time, she thoroughly enjoyed gardening, travel, bird watching, and her family. Flowers are appreciated, but memorial contributions may be made to a local charity of your choice in her memory is preferred. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Reverend Wesley Dobbs, officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Boyfriend attempted to save girlfriend from flash flood

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday is a day Rachael Hayes will never forget. Her friend and coworker, Alyssa Zaulda, was killed when a flash flood hit Wetzel County Tuesday morning. “I guess she got swept in. It was coming over the bridge, and she got swept in, and he tried...
WV churches to observe National Eucharistic Revival—What is that?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The weekend of June 18 and June 19 marks the first local events of the Catholic Church’s three-year National Eucharistic Revival, and churches in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will hold Eucharistic processions in observance. During Eucharistic processions, priests lead families and organizations throughout the streets, carrying the Blessed Sacrament inside a […]
Philip Barbour hosts their inaugural 7v7 and Hog Wars competition

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour football hosted their inaugural 7v7 and Hog Wars on Friday night. Doddridge County, Preston, Tygarts Valley and Trinity were all in Colts territory. With five rounds of 7v7, four for each team, the squads definitely got in some solid summer work. Aside from the...
TBT provides McGrew with “bucket list” opportunity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Growing up in Buckhannon, Tanner McGrew was raised on WVU hoops. He and his friends idolized players like Da’Sean Butler, Kevin Jones, John Flowers and Joe Mazzulla. Since there are no professional sports teams in the state of West Virginia, to McGrew and the other...
