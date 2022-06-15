ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI, APD searching for 2 bank robbery suspects

By Scott Brown
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police and the FBI are seeking information related to a June 14 bank robbery. They say a man entered the Western Commerce Bank at 1910 Wyoming Blvd. NE around 3:30 p.m.

A press release states the suspect then lifted his shirt to show a bank teller a handgun and demanded money. The robber received an undisclosed amount of money and fled east on foot with another unidentified person.

New York man arrested for 2021 Santa Fe bank robbery

The robbery suspect is a Hispanic man, about 5’7″ tall, in his mid-20s, with a skinny build and tattoos on his neck and hands. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, sunglasses, a surgical mask, a blue and white Fila long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

The second individual is a man who was wearing a camouflage baseball cap, a light-colored long-sleeve shirt or jacket, blue jeans, and black and white shoes. The two have been dubbed the “Fast Fila Duo.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. People can contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

