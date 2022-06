CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here is what’s happening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in the month of July. Annual Staff Art Exhibit , July 1 – September 18 | Lobby. The annual staff art exhibit showcases the creative work of those who work behind-the-scenes at the Museum. Each piece reveals the unique personalities of the artists, special moments in their lives and their inspirations.

