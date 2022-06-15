ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unofficial 2023 BMW M2 Renderings Peel Away The Colorful Camo

By Anthony Alaniz
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The BMW M2 won’t debut until October, but a pair of unofficial renderings peels back the colorful wrap. The new, high-powered coupe will arrive with an aggressive design, and it should look like a potent sports coupe if the renderings from our Kolesa.ru are correct. The renderings remove...

MotorAuthority

AMG One hypercar, Buick Wildcat EV concept, 2023 BMW X1: Today's Car News

After years of waiting, Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar has finally arrived in production guise. AMG has managed to keep its promise of a road car powered by an actual Formula 1 engine, in this case the championship-winning engine from the 2015 F1 season. It powers the car together with an electric motor on the crankshaft and two additional electric motors at the front wheels.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Flying Spur S goes for darker take on the luxury sedan

Following the launch of the Bentley Bentayga S, Continental GT S, and Continental GTC S, Bentley on Monday announced an "S" version of the 2023 Flying Spur sedan. Set to make its public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month, the 2023 Bentley Flying Spur S gets similar upgrades to the other Bentley S models. That means the focus is mainly on cosmetic changes, including darkened exterior trim.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Spy Shots Hint At Future Plug-In Hybrid With AWD

The Ford Maverick is one of the Blue Oval’s newest offerings, and it’s been a hot seller since it went on sale. The bite-sized pickup is available with a hybrid powertrain that powers the front wheels, but an all-wheel-drive version with electrification might be in the works. New spy shots have captured a Maverick out testing with some odd and revealing modifications.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes, VW Group Are OK With Potential 2035 EU Combustion Engine Ban

Last week, the European Commission voted to uphold the proposed ban on sales of new passenger cars with internal combustion engines in the European Union starting from 2035. The new law – still subject to discussions between member states later this year – provoked reactions from Europe’s largest economies with Germany and France saying the plan is too ambitious and costly and will have a great negative impact on the industry. However, two of the largest automakers on the continent, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, declared they believe the plan is achievable.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Carbureted LV3 GM V-6 Makes More Power Than You Think on the Westech Dyno!

In the immortal words of Monty Python (Google them—you're welcome), "And now for something completely different." Yep, we've shown you countless V-8s here—mills from Chevy, Ford, AMC, Mopar, and more LS whatevers than you can shake a stick at—but this time around we have something you don't see every day: a hopped-up Chevy 4.3-liter (that's 262 cubic-inches to us heathens) LV3 V-6! Dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule thought it was cool enough to snap some images for us, and we agree.
CARS
motor1.com

Latest Singer Turbo Study reimagined Porsche 911 packs 510 bhp

Singer Vehicle Design is showing off the latest evolution of its Turbo Study programme. Rather than having exterior styling cues from the first-gen Porsche 911, these models blend design elements from the 930 and 964-generation of the 911 Turbo. As its name implies, this Singer has a twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre air-cooled...
CARS
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Four "Secret" BMW M CSL Prototypes That Almost Happened Revealed

With a history of 50 years, BMW M has proven its worth as the high-performance division of the German automaker with the introduction of M cars. But with several decades under BMW M's belt, there were only three CSL models that made the cut: the 3.0 CSL from 1973 (shortly after BMW M's birth), the E46 M3 CSL from 2003, and the recently unveiled M4 CSL.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari To Launch 15 Cars By 2026, Including New Hypercar And EV

Ferrari's product roadmap for 2018 through 2022 called for 15 products and now the Prancing Horse is making the same promise for the 2023-2026 interval. Prepare for a new batch of 15 cars, kicking off in September with the unveiling of the Purosangue SUV. Another absolute first for the Italian marque will be the all-electric model, which the company reiterates will come out in 2025. A hypercar is also due within this plan period.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW XM Spied At Nurburgring Exercising Its 644-HP Plug-In Hybrid V8

We already got a chance to drive the BMW XM in prototype form, but the automaker is still a few months away from unveiling it. The new crossover will debut later this year as the company celebrates 50 years of the BMW M division, but in the meantime, BMW will continue testing it. A new video from the Carspotter Jeroen YouTube channel captures the crossover back at the Nurburgring race track.
CARS
Motorious

1972 Pontiac LeMans Revived After Over 20 Years Of Sitting

This unique Pontiac is finally ready to get back on the road. Pontiac is still a significant brand within the automotive industry despite having not built a car since around 2009. Whether you love Firebirds, GTOs, or just the company's history, there is something special to be said about the GM performance manufacturer. While we often focus on the pony car firebird and the muscle car GTO, one subgenre of the brand which has not been fully explored is its luxury cars. With style, performance, and an added level of comfort, these vehicles quickly gained an excellent reputation, with buyers eventually naming them the king of the affordable luxury car market. One of the vehicles that made that possible was the Lemans which offered similar speed to the higher performance models with comfort like no other.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes GLC Coupe Makes Spy Photo Debut With Swoopy Roofline

It's easy to criticize the coupe-SUV for its somewhat odd shape, compromised practicality, and the premium it commands over the traditional body style. However, people seem to love these cars, so much so they're no longer a luxury-only affair. The French have their Renault Arkana and Citroën C4, while Peugeot is within months of unveiling the 4008. For something with more pizzazz, the second-generation Mercedes GLC Coupe is on its way.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari Pledges To Never Make A True Self-Driving Car

Some things in life go hand in hand perfectly – like cheese and wine, for example. Others, however, were never meant to be used in the same sentence – like Ferrari and autonomous driving. This is probably a good lesson for artificial intelligence experts to learn before approaching the Maranello-based automaker with ideas on how to make a Ferrari drive on itself. A group of AI specialists recently learned this the hard way.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Acura RDX A-Spec Pros And Cons: A Cleaner, Quieter Crossover

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's likely what Acura told its engineers and designers as the company set out to refresh the RDX for the 2022 model year. Only keen eyes should be able to point out the exterior updates, while good listeners will appreciate the improved cabin experience. And for all the tech-heads out there, some new features finally bring the RDX up to speed.
CARS
Motor1.com

These Were The World's Top Selling Cars By Segment In 2021

I was only now able to compile the data for the full-year 2021, even though we are well into the second quarter. It took me a lot to collect the information around the world, and then classify each model according to the segment. The research includes data for 106 markets from the five continents that made up more than 99% of the world's total volume last year. These were the top selling models.
CARS
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
Motor1.com

BMW M3 CSL With V8 Engine And M2 CSL One-Offs Dissected By Top Gear

After the original 3.0 CSL and M3 E46 CSL, the M4 CSL is BMW's third-ever Coupe Sport Lightweight. Come to think of it, the official name has been changed to Competition Sport Lightweight with the new hardcore G82 model. As part of its festivities to mark 50 years of the M division, the German luxury brand unveiled last week a bunch of never-before-seen concepts. Now, Top Gear had the opportunity to get up close and personal with two of them.
CARS
