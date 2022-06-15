CDD 10 seeks applicants for supervisor vacancy after chairman ascends to county commission

Many Sumter County voters assume that the 2019 25.6% property tax rate increase is not an issue in the August 23 Primary election. But most voters do not realize that they also paid for that tax increase in 2020 and 2021, and will be paying in 2022, etc. In the August 23 Primary election, the voters have the opportunity to elect four new Sumter County Commissioners. The right commissioners could significantly reduce everyone’s property tax rate, by increasing the impact fees paid one time when a new building is constructed. Currently, there are no Democrats, Independents, or write-in candidates running for the four county commission seats on the Primary ballot; therefore, all registered voters should vote in the Aug. 23 Primary.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO