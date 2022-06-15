ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

CDD 10 seeks applicants for supervisor vacancy after chairman ascends to county commission

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 3, which is vacant after Supervisor Don Wiley resigned to serve on the Sumter County Commission. The term for Seat...

Ocala Gazette

WEC Jockey Club proposal comes before MCBOCC Tuesday

Marion County Commissioners will soon cast pivotal votes that could impact the County’s Farmland Preservation Area (FPA) and its designation as a protected rural region for years to come. During the County Commission Meeting Tuesday (June 21), Commissioners are slated to have a final hearing and vote on two...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Notes from Marion County’s UGB Workshop

Marion County’s Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) does not need to be expanded because the county has enough vacant land within its boundaries to meet the highest estimated housing needs through 2050. That UGB helps county officials condense urban development when considering growth decisions and plan for providing essential services...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Duke Energy hires new government and community relations manager

A Gainesville woman with more than a decade of economic development experience is Duke Energy’s new government and community relations manager for six Florida counties, including Sumter and Marion. Staci Bertran, who started with Duke on Monday, will work to foster relationships with county, community and civic organizations. Her...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The 2019 25 percent tax rate increase impacts you today

Many Sumter County voters assume that the 2019 25.6% property tax rate increase is not an issue in the August 23 Primary election. But most voters do not realize that they also paid for that tax increase in 2020 and 2021, and will be paying in 2022, etc. In the August 23 Primary election, the voters have the opportunity to elect four new Sumter County Commissioners. The right commissioners could significantly reduce everyone’s property tax rate, by increasing the impact fees paid one time when a new building is constructed. Currently, there are no Democrats, Independents, or write-in candidates running for the four county commission seats on the Primary ballot; therefore, all registered voters should vote in the Aug. 23 Primary.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Modification of sign signals arrival of new retail in northern tip of The Villages

A modification of a sign is signaling the likely arrival of new retail in the northern tip of The Villages. The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors has agreed to turn over the ownership and maintenance of the Phillips Villas sign to the Developer. The Developer wants to modify the sign to indicate the presence of a possible new retail tenant. A drawing reviewed by the CDD 4 board showed the Phillips Villas sign also include the addition of the words Mulberry Grove Plaza.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Florida Turnpike Extension ‘No Build’ option is the only way to save Sumter County

On Tuesday, June 14, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners got an earful from close to 120 concerned voters adorned with bright pink “Rural Florida Says No Toll Roads” stickers, waving neon green “No Build” signs, and donning “#NoBuild No Turnpike Extension” T-shirts; a loud and clear sign that Sumter residents want no part of the proposed Northern Turnpike Extension. The Commission chamber was packed. All of the proposed routes would cleave through vulnerable communities and sensitive environmental lands in Sumter and beyond.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Poinciana neighborhood pool set to reopen next week

The Poinciana Neighborhood Recreation Area Adult Pool is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, June 22. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Hibiscus Village Recreation Center at (352) 751-6761.
POINCIANA, FL
villages-news.com

Lake Sumter Landing parking lot will be closed beginning Monday

The Lake Sumter Landing parking area behind City Fire, alongside Lake Shore Drive and Old Mill Run, will be closed for maintenance starting early Monday morning and is scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday morning. This project may be rescheduled due to inclement weather. Deliveries for the tenants for this building will be at the designated area at the front of the building.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County dispatch center sees spike in heat-related emergencies

The heat and humidity are in full force this summer. Extreme heat and humidity can be tough on everyone, but they particularly hit the hardest for the elderly, those with pre-existing health issues, and young children, according to the National Weather Service. The Sumter County Emergency Communications Center has already seen an increase in calls related to heat in the past few weeks.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Refurbishment project on tap this summer at Spanish Springs Town Square

A refurbishment project is on tap this summer at Spanish Springs Town Square. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the town square for contractors who are interesting in refurbishing the pergola by the fountain. Bids will be due July 13. The project is under the supervision of the Village Center Community Development District Purchasing Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Male Cardinal On Fence In The Villages

This male cardinal turned around for his close-up while resting on a fence in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

DeBary Man Defies City's Lawn Code; Accumulates $135k+ in Fines

DEBARY, Fla. - William Mantz is on a mission for his environment. At least, that's how he sees his rather unusual dispute with the city government of DeBary. Code enforcement officials see it somewhat differently. Covering Mantz's front yard are a variety of different species of plant, forming a habitat...
DEBARY, FL
villages-news.com

John Bartram DAR group visits local butterfly garden

On a hot and muggy morning, several members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution visited the Fred Funk Butterfly Garden at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Griffin Road in Lady Lake. The field trip was part of their conservation studies to learn more about the natural habitat of butterflies.
LADY LAKE, FL

