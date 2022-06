JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a homicide at 5th Street East and Evergreen. UPDATE: JSO arrived to 1500 block of West 5th Street at 7:20 a.m. to find an individual in the roadway. When they arrived, they located an adult black male with at least one fatal gunshot wound. The age of the victim is unknown, as well as where the victim was shot. There is still no suspect information.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO