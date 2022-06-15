ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ozzy Osbourne released from hospital after having “major operation”

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzzy Osbourne was released from the hospital Tuesday after undergoing what his wife, Sharon, deemed a “major operation.”. That’s according to Page Six, which published photos of the metal legend leaving the Los Angeles facility in a wheelchair. The tabloid adds that Ozzy “stood up” from the wheelchair and...

HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne’s Grandkids: Meet Their Granddaughters

The Osbournes continue to grow in numbers! In May 2022, Kelly Osbourne announced that she was expecting her first child, two months after her brother Jack Osbourne, shared the news that he and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, are expecting their first child together. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” Kelly captioned the social media post announcing her and DJ Sid Wilson’s baby. “To say that I’m happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne shares recovery update after ‘life-altering’ surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is feeling grateful following his “life-altering” surgery that involved removing and realigning pins in his neck and back. “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” the former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery,” he added. Osbourne was discharged from a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday, one day after undergoing what wife Sharon Osbourne called “a major operation” that would “determine the rest of his life.” In addition to suffering...
LOS ANGELES, CA
