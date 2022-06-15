ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NE Iowa Town Pursues Cheaper Alternative To Control Flooding, Improve Water Quality

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Manchester, IA) — While the largest water utility in the state is spending up to 10-thousand dollars a day to remove nutrients from drinking water, Manchester is exploring a cheaper alternative. The town of five-thousand people in northeast Iowa is moving forward with plans to create a meandering wetlands area to help control flooding and improve water quality. The Stormwater Wetlands Projects will cost about 233-thousand dollars. City Manager Tim Vick says he hopes construction can start by this fall. Slowing the flow of the water allows nutrients to settle and plants and other vegetation will use the nutrients before they get into the groundwater.

