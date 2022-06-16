STEVE MATT

Jennifer is passionate about working behind the scenes using innovation and efficiency to help those around her reach their highest levels of success. As the office administrator at Triadvocates, one of the state’s premier public affairs firms, Jennifer assists clients with state and federal lobbyist and campaign law compliance, provides support for legislative engagement, and oversees the firm’s administrative functions. An integral member of the Triadvocates team, Jennifer shares in celebrating the firm’s 20th anniversary this year. Prior to joining Triadvocates, Jennifer spent 10 years working at the Arizona Legislature as an administrative assistant. She spent time in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. In the Senate, Jennifer served as an assistant to two majority whips. She also assisted the chairmen of Government, Appropriations, and Water and Energy committees. Jennifer puts her legislative experience and administrative skills to work for Triadvocates, continuing to foster connections made with front-line staff at the Capitol. Jennifer and her husband, Josh, are proud parents to four grown children and proud grandparents to Thatcher, 4, and August, 9 months. They enjoy escaping to the forest as often as possible to indulge in camping, kayaking, and hiking. Jennifer and her family also volunteer at a youth camp in the summer and are active in their church and community.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO