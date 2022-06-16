ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

STEVE MATT

By Editor's Note
Arizona Capitol Times
 3 days ago

Steve Matt is the friendly face you’ll see when you walk into the lobby of the House and he’s the voice of legislation. Steve, a Shakespearean actor who...

azcapitoltimes.com

Arizona Capitol Times

Editor's Note

The Arizona Capitol Times this month is profiling 11 Unsung Heroes in the Arizona political community and state of Arizona. This special section marks the second in our 2022 series of the most influential professionals in Arizona politics. The 11 people profiled in the following pages do the grunt work of the people who get the glory, they work behind the scenes to keep the figurative machinery humming smoothly, they go into the streets to help those without a home, they keep the peace at the Legislature, and they manage the Covid bio waste to name a few of the missions of the Unsung Heroes. Stay tuned for our next Power List in August on Banking and Finance.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

JENNIFER CASSELMAN

Jennifer is passionate about working behind the scenes using innovation and efficiency to help those around her reach their highest levels of success. As the office administrator at Triadvocates, one of the state’s premier public affairs firms, Jennifer assists clients with state and federal lobbyist and campaign law compliance, provides support for legislative engagement, and oversees the firm’s administrative functions. An integral member of the Triadvocates team, Jennifer shares in celebrating the firm’s 20th anniversary this year. Prior to joining Triadvocates, Jennifer spent 10 years working at the Arizona Legislature as an administrative assistant. She spent time in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. In the Senate, Jennifer served as an assistant to two majority whips. She also assisted the chairmen of Government, Appropriations, and Water and Energy committees. Jennifer puts her legislative experience and administrative skills to work for Triadvocates, continuing to foster connections made with front-line staff at the Capitol. Jennifer and her husband, Josh, are proud parents to four grown children and proud grandparents to Thatcher, 4, and August, 9 months. They enjoy escaping to the forest as often as possible to indulge in camping, kayaking, and hiking. Jennifer and her family also volunteer at a youth camp in the summer and are active in their church and community.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

ALEXIS USTARIZ

Arizona State University safety technician Alexis Ustariz should have the word “danger” in her job title. Alexis inspects and labels 50-pound barrels filled with biohazardous materials, including personal protective equipment, test tubes, straws and other waste from several ASU Covid testing sites, according to “ASU News.” Ustariz earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in environmental resource management from ASU. She told “ASU News” that working with toxic chemicals and radiation is just part of the job.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

