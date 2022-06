MILWAUKEE - NARI Milwaukee is warning homeowners in southeast Wisconsin who may have suffered damage from this week’s storms to beware of storm chasers. "Storm chasers are typically out-of-town, fly-by-night crews who come into an area with promises of fixing and repairing damage in just a few days and then leave homeowners high and dry after collecting an upfront payment," said Diane Welhouse, CKBR, executive director of NARI Milwaukee.

