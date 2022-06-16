ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Independent Investigation Finds ‘No Reasonable Jury’ Would Have Convicted Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip

By Brenna Ehrlich
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Death Row inmate Richard Glossip’s quest for freedom continued Wednesday when a cadre of lawyers and lawmakers assembled in the Oklahoma House of Representatives Press Room to present the findings of a new independent investigation into his case. Glossip has been on Death Row for 25 years for the 1997...

www.sfgate.com

CNBC

Supreme Court makes it tougher for inmates to win release from prison due to bad lawyering claims

The Supreme Court in a ruling made it tougher for prison inmates to win release in cases where they are convicted of state crimes. Justice Clarence Thomas, in the majority opinion, wrote that federal courts are barred from holding evidentiary hearings or considering new evidence of claims that an inmate's attorney did not provide them with proper legal representation after convictions in state court.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

74-Year-Old Charles Manson Follower Approved for Parole

Convicted murderer and Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel has been found suitable for parole, according to state prison officials. The decision is pending review from the Board of Parole Hearings’ legal division, a process that can take 120 days, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. If finalized, Gov. Newsom will have 30 days to review the decision. At 74, Krenwinkel is California’s longest-serving female inmate. She participated in the 1969 murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, as well as other killings across Los Angeles. Krenwinkel testified to stabbing one victim 28 times. She was sent to death row in 1971, but her sentence was changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole after California’s supreme court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional. Tate’s sister started a petition asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to block Krenwinkel’s release, writing that she has shown “absolutely no remorse at all.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Chilling jail call captures disgraced scion Alex Murdaugh laughing that he’s ‘allegedly done illegal stuff’

Chilling audio has captured disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh laughing that he has “allegedly done illegal stuff” in a jailhouse phone call with his surviving son – one year on from the still-unsolved double murder of his wife and son.In the phone call, part of a trove of jailhouse calls obtained by The State, Mr Murdaugh is heard speaking to his adult son Buster Murdaugh from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, where he has been holed up since October on a string of financial fraud charges.Buster is heard acknowledging that his father has done “illegal...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Oklahoma State
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Susan Sarandon
Richard Glossip
Helen Prejean
Daily Mail

Family of missing Harmony Montgomery is warned investigation into her disappearance 'will not have a good outcome' as FBI searches her father's New Hampshire home for a second time in six months and remove fridge

The family of missing Harmony Montgomery has been warned by investigators that the chances of the little girl's survival are slim, after officers from state and federal agencies searched a home linked to her allegedly abusive father Tuesday. Authorities were seen removing evidence, including a refrigerator, from the Manchester, New...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia high court won't hear appeal from death row prisoner

Georgia's highest court on Wednesday declined to hear an appeal filed for a man on death row claiming that his execution would be unconstitutional because he has cognitive impairments that cause him to function like a young child.Lawyers for Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. had argued in a filing with the Georgia Supreme Court that he suffered brain damage caused by his mother's heavy alcohol use during pregnancy. A 2002 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prohibits the execution of intellectually disabled people includes people like him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, they argued.In an order issued Wednesday, the state Supreme...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Suge Knight Should Pay $81 Million to Family of ‘Murder Burger’ Victim, Lawyer Argues

Death Row Records founder Suge Knight should be forced to pay $81 million to the family of Terry Carter, a lawyer representing his widow and his two daughters told a Los Angeles County jury Tuesday. Knight was convicted of voluntary manslaughter when he ran over Carter with his Ford Raptor truck seven years ago after trying to meet with Dr. Dre on the set of Straight Outta Compton to discuss an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
#Death Row Inmates#The Inmates#Murder#Violent Crime#Republicans#State
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Rules Two Death Row Inmates Cannot Show Evidence of Their Lawyers’ Ineffectiveness

Justice Clarence Thomas led a six-member conservative majority of the Supreme Court of the United States in a ruling that two Arizona death-row inmates may not raise evidence of their lawyers’ ineffective assistance in their federal habeas corpus petitions. The case is stylized as Shinn v. Ramirez, and it is an appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
ARIZONA STATE
Bluegrass Live

Federal prison officers indicted for allegedly assaulting inmates, then trying to cover it up

Three correctional officers at a federal prison in eastern Kentucky have been indicted on charges alleging civil rights violations, officials said. A federal grand jury in London returned an indictment Thursday charging the officers at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez with violating an individual’s rights under the color of law and of falsifying records to impede an investigation, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV.
LEXINGTON, KY
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Law & Crime

Man Accused of Officer Caroline Edwards Assault Refuses Medical Exam, Allegedly Suggests Politicians ‘Need to Go’—Possibly into a Woodchipper

The Pennsylvania man accused of assaulting Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards in the area of the Capitol grounds known as the Peace Circle on Jan. 6 is apparently refusing to be examined by doctors, despite previously insisting that he urgently needed medical treatment. Prosecutors in the case against Ryan Samsel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
UPI News

Supreme Court lets stand Texas death sentence

June 13 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court let stand Monday the death sentences of a Texas inmate who argued he received ineffective assistance of counsel during his initial trial and sentencing. Terrence Andrus was convicted of capital murder in the unsuccessful carjacking at age 20 while under the influence of...
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Lawyers urge leniency at sentencing for Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell told a judge Wednesday that she should face no more than four to five years in prison for her sex trafficking conviction and role in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s decade-long sex abuse of teenage girls. They said in a...
MANHATTAN, NY
Lavinia Thompson

Kaitlin Armstrong likely using an alias, still eluding Marshals

Still considered armed and dangerous, Kaitlin Armstrong continues to elude law enforcement, and may even be using her sister’s name to flee, according to NewsNation. Armstrong, 34-years-old, is wanted for the first-degree murder of 25-year-old pro-cyclist Mo Wilson after a May 11 shooting that left Wilson dead in her friend’s residence in Austin, Texas, according to the affidavit released in May.
AUSTIN, TX

