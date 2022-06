As part of Ford’s upcoming reorganization that will see it split itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Ford Model e for EVs – the automaker’s dealers are being asked to specialize in one of those two areas by as soon as next year. Ford dealers that choose to sell EVs may be forced to do so with zero inventory and fixed prices, but thus far, the automaker has faced some pushback in that regard. Things are far from settled when it comes to these rules, and recently, Jim Farley referred to the whole process as a “stress test” for Ford dealers while speaking with Morgan Stanley.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO