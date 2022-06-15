ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake Beach, IL

Illinois father allegedly drowned three young children in bathtub

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHqZd_0gBxo3wn00

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — An Illinois father allegedly drowned his three young children in a bathtub before placing them in a bed on Monday, leaving a note for his wife.

The Round Lake Beach Police Department said they were contacted on Monday just before 2 p.m. for a wellness check at a home. When they arrived, they found three children dead inside the home. The children were later identified as 2-year-old Gideon, 2-year-old Cassidy and 5-year-old Bryant, according to WGN-TV.

“I cannot fathom the pain this family is going through right now,” Rivera said at a press conference on Tuesday.

WBBM said the children’s mother was the one who called the police to do the wellness check on the children, who were visiting their father, Jason Karels, 35. The mother was planning to pick the children up for a doctor’s visit. Both parents shared custody of the children, according to WBBM.

Karels was not home when the bodies were found. His car was spotted hours later by Illinois State Police which led to a multiple highway chase, according to WBBM. Karels crashed into a wooded area, ending the chase.

WBBM said that Karels admitted to killing his children and attempted multiple suicide attempts but failed. He was taken to the hospital, according to WGN-TV.

Karels was released from the hospital on Tuesday and taken to jail. He has been charged with three counts of murder and could face additional charges, WBBM said.

On Wednesday, his bond was set to $10 million, according to police.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Beginning July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

5 people shot in Chicago parking lot, police say

CHICAGO — Five people were wounded Friday night when a gunman opened fire in a Chicago parking lot, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Lake Meadows neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, WLS-TV reported. According to the Chicago Police Department, a group of people was standing in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

5 shot on South Side

CHICAGO – Five people were shot late Friday on Chicago’s South Side. According to police a group was in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes around 11:45 p.m.. Police said someone began shooting and four men and one woman were struck. According to police, an 18-year-old woman was struck in the […]
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man called 911 to report slow service at restaurant in Richmond, court docs allege

A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly calling 911 to complain about a restaurant’s slow food service in Richmond and asking for the police to respond. Benjamin M. Albor, 61, of the 8600 block of Route 12 in Richmond, was charged with false report to a public safety agency, a Class A misdemeanor. A criminal […] The post Man called 911 to report slow service at restaurant in Richmond, court docs allege appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
RICHMOND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Round Lake Beach, IL
Round Lake Beach, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

2 killed in crash on I-290

CHICAGO – Two people were killed early Saturday in a crash on I-290. Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the westbound lane near Central Avenue around 3:30 a.m. The car the people were traveling instruck an overhead sign support structure.  All westbound lanes of I-290 were closed for several hours as police investigated. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man allegedly pushed concrete construction cylinder into police officer in Marengo

A Marengo man was arrested after he allegedly shoved a concrete construction cylinder into a police officer, striking him in Marengo, court records show. Robert S. Castiglia, 57, of the 300 block of Dietz Street in Marengo, was charged with one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. A criminal […] The post Man allegedly pushed concrete construction cylinder into police officer in Marengo appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MARENGO, IL
WGN News

Body of missing Wisconsin lake swimmer recovered, identified

SALEM LAKES, Wisc. — Deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin have recovered the body of a 22-year-old male swimmer submerged after jumping into Silver Lake on Thursday. Authorities say the body of Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha, was pulled from the water around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS Chicago

Boy, 6, dies after Sunday crash on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old Rockford boy has died, four days after a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, which also left his mother and six other children injured.David Sanders was injured when his mother's 2003 GMC Yukon hit the left wall along the tollway near Milepost 61 in Hoffman Estates, then veered across the road into a ditch, and rolled over around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.Sanders was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Sanders' mother and six other children were injured in the crash, and were taken to various hospitals. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bathtub#Illinois State Police#Violent Crime#Wgn Tv#Wbbm
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Office manager charged with stealing over $25,000 from business near Lake Villa

An office manager at a business near Lake Villa has been charged with money laundering and continuing a financial crime enterprise after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the business, police said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after taking a financial crime report last year, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy […] The post Office manager charged with stealing over $25,000 from business near Lake Villa appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
LAKE VILLA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora teen gets 12 years in prison

17-year-old Christian O. Capuchino of Aurora is pleading guilty to the offense of aggravated battery with a firearm; a Class X felony. Capuchino and a co-defendant were passengers in a white Hyundai driven by a second co-defendant in the near east side in Aurora around 3:15 pm on November 29, 2020. Capuchino and the first co-defendant left the car, each armed with a handgun and fired dozens of gunshots at the victim, according to Kane County Prosecutors. They returned to the car and left.
AURORA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Colorado man arrested after state police find him trafficking cannabis in McHenry County

A state police task force arrested a Colorado man who allegedly had over 5,000 grams of cannabis while driving on Interstate 90 in McHenry County on Wednesday. The Illinois State Police District 15, Support Services Command Criminal Patrol and North Central Narcotics Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle around 11:19 a.m. Wednesday. […] The post Colorado man arrested after state police find him trafficking cannabis in McHenry County appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
walls102.com

Chicago dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Police say a north suburban Chicago man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the drowning deaths of his three young children. Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert said at a news conference Tuesday that 35-year-old Jason E. Karels was arrested after leading police on a chase Monday that ended in a crash at an Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet. He says Karels was hospitalized after the crash. Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton of the Lake County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels all died as a result of drowning. Rivera says the children’s mother asked police to perform a well-being check at Karels’ home.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Another family scammed after logging into Cook County court hearing on Zoom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Families keep getting ripped off when they log on to Cook County court hearings through Zoom. Loved ones think they're paying to get inmates released from custody, only to discover con artists have scammed them out of thousands of dollars. Some of those who have been duped told CBS 2's Jermont Terry what they want done. Scam victims want some accountability from those here at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. They can't understand how scammers are still able to log on and rip people off.In one recent case, scammers posed as an assistant state's attorney. "It's hurtful. It's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS News

Father charged with drowning his three young children

A father has been charged with three counts of murder after, police say, he confessed to drowning his three young children early on Monday, CBS Chicago's Shardaa Gray reports. Officers responded to a home in the northern Chicago suburb of Round Lake Beach at around 1:40 a.m. after receiving a request for a well-being check from the children's mother, who was supposed to pick them up from their estranged father, according to Round Lake Police Chief Gilbert Rivera.
ROUND LAKE, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Dies in Naperville Single-Vehicle Crash Saturday

A Bolingbrook man is dead after his vehicle slammed into a pole in suburban Naperville on Saturday afternoon. According to police, a 57-year-old man was driving southbound on Plainfield/Naperville Road near Leverenz Road on Saturday afternoon when it left the roadway near Gateshead Drive. Police say the vehicle then slammed...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
103K+
Followers
111K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy