Maricopa County, AZ

ALEXIS USTARIZ

By Editor's Note
Arizona Capitol Times
 3 days ago

Arizona State University safety technician Alexis Ustariz should have the word "danger" in her job title. Alexis...

azcapitoltimes.com

Arizona Capitol Times

Editor's Note

The Arizona Capitol Times this month is profiling 11 Unsung Heroes in the Arizona political community and state of Arizona. This special section marks the second in our 2022 series of the most influential professionals in Arizona politics. The 11 people profiled in the following pages do the grunt work of the people who get the glory, they work behind the scenes to keep the figurative machinery humming smoothly, they go into the streets to help those without a home, they keep the peace at the Legislature, and they manage the Covid bio waste to name a few of the missions of the Unsung Heroes. Stay tuned for our next Power List in August on Banking and Finance.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

VANESSA HAYDEN

Vanessa Hayden, who works at Isaacson Law Firm, moved from Southern California to Arizona to attend the Scottsdale Culinary Institute and pursue a career in the culinary arts. After she graduated from Scottsdale Culinary Institute, she worked as a pastry chef for Arizona Catering and traveled as a tour caterer for the band N’Sync on their PopOdyssey concert tour. In addition, Vanessa has catered for dozens of musical acts throughout Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

STEVE MATT

Steve Matt is the friendly face you’ll see when you walk into the lobby of the House and he’s the voice of legislation. Steve, a Shakespearean actor who was never out of work and barely auditioned for 25 years, has been the House reader since 2016, rattling off thousands of bill numbers and short titles each year and reading proclamations. When he’s not reading, he works security. Steve told the Arizona Capitol Times in an interview in 2016 the hardest part of being the reader is to not be able to enunciate, which goes against everything he believes in. “It’s fast, enunciated mumbling,” Steve said. “For 25 years, I’ve been teaching actors to hit every syllable, to enunciate. You must be heard. So it’s still a little disconcerting for me to read like that.”
ARIZONA STATE

