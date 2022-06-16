ALEXIS USTARIZ

Steve Matt is the friendly face you’ll see when you walk into the lobby of the House and he’s the voice of legislation. Steve, a Shakespearean actor who was never out of work and barely auditioned for 25 years, has been the House reader since 2016, rattling off thousands of bill numbers and short titles each year and reading proclamations. When he’s not reading, he works security. Steve told the Arizona Capitol Times in an interview in 2016 the hardest part of being the reader is to not be able to enunciate, which goes against everything he believes in. “It’s fast, enunciated mumbling,” Steve said. “For 25 years, I’ve been teaching actors to hit every syllable, to enunciate. You must be heard. So it’s still a little disconcerting for me to read like that.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO